Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

High ceilings, huge rooms, this 3-bedroom apartment on the bottom floor is ready for your family. Washer and dryer hookups in the kitchen with ample cabinet and closet space throughout. Great updated bathroom with walk in shower and sliding glass door. Built in cabinets in the dining room. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities.

Apply online for free at vsfrentals.com/apply

Call or text 937-381-9090 to schedule a showing.



Requirements:

Minimum monthly bring home income of $2,200

No felonies

No prior evictions

No pets



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4776784)