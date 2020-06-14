Apartment List
42 Apartments for rent in Parma Heights, OH with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Parma Heights renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Ma... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
Parma Heights
25 Units Available
Big Creek Apartments
11540 Apache Dr, Parma Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1298 sqft
In southwest Cleveland, these two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature garages, in-unit laundry, a gym and spacious floor plans. A commuter's dream, with easy access to I-77, I-480 and I-71, and minutes to downtown.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Parma Heights
7 Units Available
Executive Towers & Gardens
9404 N Church Dr, Parma Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$682
516 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
561 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,107
745 sqft
The possibility of affordable, convenient and luxurious mid-rise living is now a reality.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Parma Heights
9 Units Available
North Church Towers
9235 N Church Dr, Parma Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$660
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$762
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,211
1082 sqft
Just 15 minutes from downtown Cleveland and a short walk from Independence Blvd. Public transportation hub nearby. Spacious apartments with a modern kitchen and expansive windows. Community includes a pool, gym, and 24-hr maintenance.
Results within 1 mile of Parma Heights
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Parma
54 Units Available
Hummingbird Pointe & The Gardens
6871 Ames Rd, Parma, OH
1 Bedroom
$650
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$831
816 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated high-rise apartments near State Route 3. Complex offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Plush carpet and real wood cabinets. Tenants have access to indoor pool and meeting rooms.
Results within 5 miles of Parma Heights
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Parma
48 Units Available
Midtown Towers
5676 Broadview Rd, Parma, OH
1 Bedroom
$835
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1060 sqft
Convenient access to I-77 for an easy commute to Cleveland. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens with self-cleaning ovens, dishwashers and full-size refrigerators. Select apartments boast large balconies. On-site party room, fitness center and swimming pool.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
21 Units Available
Cherry Tree Village Apartments
9250 Cherry Tree Dr, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$845
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1047 sqft
Conveniently located between the Interstates 80 and 71, this peaceful apartment complex offers air conditioning, walk-in closets and extensive cooking range as standard. On-site amenities include 24-hour maintenance, Internet cafe and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
51 Units Available
Chestnut Lake Apartments
17721 Whitney Rd, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$723
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
837 sqft
Eat-in kitchens, spacious closets, keyless entry, and private balconies in every unit. Community amenities include heated outdoor pool, playground, fitness center, and barbecue area with picnic tables.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Royal Oaks Apartment Homes
7475 Glenmont Dr, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$877
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
938 sqft
Modern apartment homes with plenty of natural light. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has shuffleboard, fire pit and large pool. Garage parking available. Close to I-80.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
9 Units Available
Hampton Club
13000 Hampton Club Dr, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,005
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Not one detail has been overlooked in the design of Hampton Club Apartments. This community features luxury 1 and 2 bedroom suites with plenty of room for making your space your home.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
11 Units Available
Dover Farms Apartments
8290 Royalton Rd, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$883
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1148 sqft
Near I-80 and minutes from area parks and shopping. Pet-friendly community offering walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Apartments offer a fireplace. On-site pool, gym and dog park. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
2 Units Available
Spruce Run
13290 Spruce Run Dr, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$940
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1020 sqft
Spruce Run is home to smartly styled apartments designed with comfort in mind. Residents enjoy the spaciousness of well-proportioned rooms and walk-in closets, an in-suite washer and dryer, and ceiling fans.
Last updated June 14 at 06:20am
22 Units Available
Parkside Towers
8380 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
900 sqft
Home is where the heart is and you will love Parkside Towers. This community stands majestically proud, surrounding itself in the beauty of the metro parks.
Last updated June 9 at 03:59pm
Parma
5 Units Available
The Regency
6841 Day Dr, Parma, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
863 sqft
Sleek apartments near Ridge Rd. Recently renovated. Air conditioning and hardwood floors. Extra storage. Community has garden and tennis court. Fire pit on site. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Parma
Contact for Availability
Ridgewood House
6630 State Rd, Parma, OH
1 Bedroom
$775
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
800 sqft
This community sparkles like a fine diamond! Designed to exceed your expectations, with exceptionally large rooms, dine in kitchens and designer touches these apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Results within 10 miles of Parma Heights
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Civic Center
37 Units Available
The Standard
99 W Saint Clair Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,250
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1123 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with open-concept layouts and gourmet kitchens. The community is located just minutes away from Highway 2 and public transportation for easy commuting into downtown Cleveland.
Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
Butternut Ridge
25 Units Available
Great Northern Village
5272 Victoria Ln, North Olmsted, OH
1 Bedroom
$805
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
760 sqft
Welcome to a Fresh Start at Great Northern Village! This resort style community features everything you are looking for in a new home! Simply elegant one and two bedroom suites offer you a precious place to call home.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Gateway District
48 Units Available
The Luckman
1801 E 12th St, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$850
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1169 sqft
Here, where city meets sky, The Luckman takes urban living to the highest level.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Warehouse District
28 Units Available
The Archer Apartments
1220 W 9th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,220
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1177 sqft
This community features 97 different floor plans and one- and two-bedroom lofts. It's only minutes from the West Basin and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Residents enjoy an onsite theater, rooftop deck and courtyard.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Warehouse District
47 Units Available
The Bingham
1278 W 9th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,325
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,010
1655 sqft
Luxurious, recently renovated apartments right next to the Cuyahoga River in downtown Cleveland. Stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors. Handicap-accessible building with concierge and doorman. 24-hour gym. Allows dogs and cats.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Warehouse District
3 Units Available
Bridgeview
1300 W 9th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,099
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious loft-style suites situated in a historic building in the heart of the Warehouse District. Suites offer spectacular views of downtown Cleveland and the Cuyahoga River. Select suites feature private balconies and 30-foot high ceilings.
Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
$
Gateway District
17 Units Available
The Osborn
1001 Huron Road East, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,150
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1623 sqft
Welcome to Huron Square & The Osborn Apartments.
Last updated June 14 at 12:17pm
$
Gateway District
17 Units Available
Huron Square
1001 Huron Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$975
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1012 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Huron Square in Cleveland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Detroit - Shoreway
8 Units Available
Edison at Gordon Square
6060 Father Caruso Dr, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,098
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,291
1757 sqft
Front and center. The Edison at Gordon Square combines upscale urban living with an irresistibly eclectic neighborhood charm.
Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
Contact for Availability
Victoria Plaza
26101 Country Club Blvd, North Olmsted, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$699
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$809
912 sqft
Victoria Plaza is where refinement and attention to personal service is our cornerstone. The caring and attentive staff goes beyond your everyday needs and offers you the extraordinary.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Parma Heights, OH

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Parma Heights renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

