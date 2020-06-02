308 N College Ave Unit C

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking

This Triplex features 3 identical 4 Bedroom 4 Bath units. The floorplan is unique as each bedroom is set up similar to a hotel room. Each bedroom has it's own refrigerator, kitchenette, private bathroom, and large closet. The common area of each unit features a living area, full kitchen, kitchen Island with stools, central heat and AC, and a full size washer and dryer. All units have off street parking and outdoor lawn space. The kitchen features a garbage disposal, microwave, oven, pantry, refrigerator, and breakfast bar along with stainless steel appliances and custom tile backsplash with granite countertops. Plenty of parking available, has an outdoor fire pit, and is on the bus line.