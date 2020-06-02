All apartments in Oxford
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:40 PM

308 N College Ave Unit C

308 N College Ave · (513) 374-3107
Location

308 N College Ave, Oxford, OH 45056

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
This is a unique 4 BR 4 BA student rental at Miami University. There is a common area with a living room, dining area and full kitchen that has been recently updated with Granite Counter tops and SS appliances. There is a full size washer and dryer directly off of the kitchen. All 4 BRs have there own private bathroom as well as there own kitchenette with a full size refrigerator, kitchen sink, and microwave shelf. There is a full size microwave above the range in the kitchen as well. This is part of a triplex that has an attached parking lot.
This Triplex features 3 identical 4 Bedroom 4 Bath units. The floorplan is unique as each bedroom is set up similar to a hotel room. Each bedroom has it's own refrigerator, kitchenette, private bathroom, and large closet. The common area of each unit features a living area, full kitchen, kitchen Island with stools, central heat and AC, and a full size washer and dryer. All units have off street parking and outdoor lawn space. The kitchen features a garbage disposal, microwave, oven, pantry, refrigerator, and breakfast bar along with stainless steel appliances and custom tile backsplash with granite countertops. Plenty of parking available, has an outdoor fire pit, and is on the bus line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 N College Ave Unit C have any available units?
308 N College Ave Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oxford, OH.
What amenities does 308 N College Ave Unit C have?
Some of 308 N College Ave Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 N College Ave Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
308 N College Ave Unit C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 N College Ave Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 308 N College Ave Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oxford.
Does 308 N College Ave Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 308 N College Ave Unit C does offer parking.
Does 308 N College Ave Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 308 N College Ave Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 N College Ave Unit C have a pool?
No, 308 N College Ave Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 308 N College Ave Unit C have accessible units?
No, 308 N College Ave Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 308 N College Ave Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 N College Ave Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 308 N College Ave Unit C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 308 N College Ave Unit C has units with air conditioning.
