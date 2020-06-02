306 W High St Unit A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This is a 4 Bedroom 2 Bath student rental close to uptown at Miami University. We offer one and two year leases for the academic school year. Fully remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and SS appliances. Full size washer and dryer in unit. Parking lot behind the property. This unit is part of a three family home that can be rented as 3 separate 4 BR apartments or a combination of 8 BR or 12 BR depending on the group. Rent is per person per semester. We include the summer between school years for free when signing a 2 year lease.

Welcome to the Highlands. The Highlands is a Triplex with 3 separate 4 Bedroom Units. All units have updated kitchens, baths, newer windows, solid surface flooring, and their own washers and dryers. There is a parking lot behind the house and plenty of street parking in the front. Easy walk to uptown. This property features a fireplace, hardwood floors, and patio and porch, ceiling fans, and lots of parking. The kitchen is stocked with a garage disposal, microwave, refrigerator, and oven. This property is close to uptown and is close to the bus line.