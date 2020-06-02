All apartments in Oxford
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:03 AM

306 W High St Unit A

306 West High Street · (513) 374-3107
Location

306 West High Street, Oxford, OH 45056

Price and availability

Amenities

This is a 4 Bedroom 2 Bath student rental close to uptown at Miami University. We offer one and two year leases for the academic school year. Fully remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and SS appliances. Full size washer and dryer in unit. Parking lot behind the property. This unit is part of a three family home that can be rented as 3 separate 4 BR apartments or a combination of 8 BR or 12 BR depending on the group. Rent is per person per semester. We include the summer between school years for free when signing a 2 year lease.
Welcome to the Highlands. The Highlands is a Triplex with 3 separate 4 Bedroom Units. All units have updated kitchens, baths, newer windows, solid surface flooring, and their own washers and dryers. There is a parking lot behind the house and plenty of street parking in the front. Easy walk to uptown. This property features a fireplace, hardwood floors, and patio and porch, ceiling fans, and lots of parking. The kitchen is stocked with a garage disposal, microwave, refrigerator, and oven. This property is close to uptown and is close to the bus line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 W High St Unit A have any available units?
306 W High St Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oxford, OH.
What amenities does 306 W High St Unit A have?
Some of 306 W High St Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 W High St Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
306 W High St Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 W High St Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 W High St Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 306 W High St Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 306 W High St Unit A does offer parking.
Does 306 W High St Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 306 W High St Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 W High St Unit A have a pool?
No, 306 W High St Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 306 W High St Unit A have accessible units?
No, 306 W High St Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 306 W High St Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 W High St Unit A has units with dishwashers.
Does 306 W High St Unit A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 306 W High St Unit A has units with air conditioning.
