35 Apartments for rent in Oregon, OH with parking

Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Oregon
4744 Navarre Ave, Oregon, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
1206 sqft
Redwood Oregon is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Results within 1 mile of Oregon

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Toledo
726 Earl St
726 Earl Street, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$615
1056 sqft
East Side on Earl 2 Bed 1 Bath $650/Month - Large Front Porch For Enjoying The Summer Months. This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Features Newer Carpet & Vinyl Flooring.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
East Toledo
647 E Broadway St
647 East Broadway, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$747
1212 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in East Toledo. Amenities included: fridge and stove. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 30th 2020. $747/month rent. $747 security deposit required and Down payment.
Results within 5 miles of Oregon
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
187 Units Available
East Toledo
Marina Lofts
625 Riverside Drive, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$885
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1092 sqft
Experience downtown Toledo riverfront living at the entry to the new Glass City Metropark.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Perrysburg Oregon Road
28863 Oregon Rd, Perrysburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,172
1162 sqft
Redwood Perrysburg Oregon Road is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Lagrange
3404 Maher St
3404 Maher Street, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$845
1274 sqft
Call Margaret at 419-508-5915 to schedule your showing. To view all of our places, or to apply online, check out 419Rentals.com.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Side
720 Spencer St
720 Spencer Street, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$795
1129 sqft
3 Bed/1 Bath South End Special On Spencer - 3 Bed/1 Bath Updated Home With Hardwood Floors In The Living Areas and Built-In Dining Room Display Cabinets. Beautiful Large Tile Kitchen Flooring. Newer bathroom Vanity.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lagrange
3515 Wersell Ave
3515 Wersell Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$700
864 sqft
3 Bed/1 Bath Corner Lot - Fresh Paint & New Carpet In This 3 Bed/1 Bath House In Toledo. The House Sits On A Corner Lot And Has A Picket Fence Around The Side Yard.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lagrange
545 E Hudson St
545 East Hudson Street, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
1281 sqft
3 Bed Home - LaGrange Neighborhood - ___***COMING SOON***___ **Call Buckeye Northwest Realty at 419-385-5555 to set up a showing. Great family home located on a very peaceful block of Hudson in North Toledo.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Lagrange
220 East Pearl Street
220 East Pearl Street, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
1362 sqft
Cute three bedroom one bath with front porch for rent. Rear parking. Many features throughout.

1 of 7

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
South Side
860 Prouty
860 Prouty Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$650
1490 sqft
3 Bedroom in S. Toledo - This is an awesome 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home featuring a living room, dining room, basement and garage. Drive by and check it out. If interested, call Flex Realty Property Management at 419-843-4335 to schedule a showing.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
South Side
2548 Broadway Street
2548 Broadway, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$700
1200 sqft
Huge two bedroom Apartment blocks from Toledo Zoo - Property Id: 35381 Really big and nice two bedroom apartment a block from the Toledo Zoo and park. Right across the street from the Maumee River.
Results within 10 miles of Oregon
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Temperance
Redwood Temperance
1046 Sanctuary Way, Temperance, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1283 sqft
Conveniently located just off Lewis Avenue and adjacent to Monroe County Community College. Connections for full-sized washers and dryers, two full bathrooms and energy-efficient construction.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Redwood Perrysburg Woodmont Drive
26800 Woodmont Dr, Perrysburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1294 sqft
Redwood Perrysburg Woodmont Drive is one of Perrysburg’s newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached two-car garage.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated January 25 at 09:24pm
Contact for Availability
Reynolds Corners
Arbor Landing
1302 Brookview Dr, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$549
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$669
781 sqft
Arbor Landing is excited to be now renting newly renovated one and two bedroom apartment in Toledo, Ohio.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ottawa
1944 Macomber St
1944 Macomber Street, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$575
We have a two bedroom apartment currently available at 1944 Macomber in Toledo, OH. The apartment rents for $575 a month and includes water, sewer, and trash.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
DeVeaux
LeParc
2144 West Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$495
548 sqft
LeParc Apartments 2144 W Sylvania Ave, Toledo OH, 43613 We have a one bedroom Unit available at LeParc Apartments! New Carpet, fresh new paint, interior of apartment has been completely renovated.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ottawa
2155 Perth St
2155 Perth Street, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$465
540 sqft
We have a beautiful one bedroom apartment currently available at 2155 Perth. It is located within walking distance to the University of Toledo.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Ottawa Hills
2149 Evergreen Road - 1, #1
2149 Evergreen Rd, Ottawa Hills, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1500 sqft
2 bed 2 bath with detatched 2 car garage in Ottawa Hills School District! Over 1500 Sq ft!. You must get in to appreciate how much charm, character and space this 2 bed 4 unit complex has.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Maumee
1815 Key Street - 8
1815 Key Street, Maumee, OH
2 Bedrooms
$729
725 sqft
2 bed 1 bath apartment located in Maumee! Updated interior, brand new flooring throughout, off street parking Water $20 monthly. Resident pays gas and electric. Laundry On-site.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ottawa
2259 Isherwood
2259 Isherwood Street, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$625
1025 sqft
2 Bed/1 Bath Ottawa Park Ranch Home with Central Air and Large Deck - Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch style home. Large living area with plenty of closet space. Washer and dryer included! Off-street parking available.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Whitmer-Trilby
1639 Primrose Ave
1639 Primrose Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1001 sqft
3 Bed/1 Bath Cottage with Fenced Double Lot - Cute 3 bed/1 bath cottage on a fenced double lot with detached garage and carport. Large master bedroom and spacious kitchen with dishwasher make this home ideal. Full basement with washer/dryer hookups.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Whitmer-Trilby
Brooke Park
1520 Brooke Park Drive, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$575
Available for rent now at Brooke Park is a spacious and beautiful 2 bedroom apartment! Make this space yours today! * 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom * Spacious floorplans * Full size refrigerator and stove * Laundry facility on site * Water, sewer, and

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ottawa
1938 Macomber St
1938 Macomber Street, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$575
We have a beautiful and spacious two bedroom apartment currently available at 1938 Macomber in Toledo, OH. The apartment rents for $575 a month and includes heat, water, sewer, and trash.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Oregon, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Oregon apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

