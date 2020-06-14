Apartment List
/
OH
/
oregon
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

26 Apartments for rent in Oregon, OH with garage

Oregon apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Oregon
4744 Navarre Ave, Oregon, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1206 sqft
Redwood Oregon is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Results within 1 mile of Oregon

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
2333 Valentine St.
2333 Valentine Street, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$625
748 sqft
Valentine House is Waiting - Make it your next home. Showing schedule available from 9 am to 6 pm every day. All rooms are on one floor. The kitchen, dining, and living rooms are separated.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Toledo
1 Unit Available
726 Earl St
726 Earl Street, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
1056 sqft
East Side on Earl 2 Bed 1 Bath $650/Month - Large Front Porch For Enjoying The Summer Months. This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Features Newer Carpet & Vinyl Flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Oregon
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Perrysburg Oregon Road
28863 Oregon Rd, Perrysburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1162 sqft
Redwood Perrysburg Oregon Road is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
East Toledo
218 Units Available
Marina Lofts
625 Riverside Drive, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$885
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1092 sqft
Experience downtown Toledo riverfront living at the entry to the new Glass City Metropark.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Side
1 Unit Available
720 Spencer St
720 Spencer Street, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$795
1129 sqft
3 Bed/1 Bath South End Special On Spencer - 3 Bed/1 Bath Updated Home With Hardwood Floors In The Living Areas and Built-In Dining Room Display Cabinets. Beautiful Large Tile Kitchen Flooring. Newer bathroom Vanity.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Lagrange
1 Unit Available
3333 Mulberry St
3333 Mulberry Street, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$735
709 sqft
Three bedroom with one bathroom single-family home for rent. Many features throughout. Some of the bonus features include: * Completely remodeled * New floors throughout * Fresh paint To apply, please visit www.laplanterealestate.com.

1 of 7

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
South Side
1 Unit Available
860 Prouty
860 Prouty Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$650
1490 sqft
3 Bedroom in S. Toledo - This is an awesome 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home featuring a living room, dining room, basement and garage. Drive by and check it out. If interested, call Flex Realty Property Management at 419-843-4335 to schedule a showing.
Results within 10 miles of Oregon
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Perrysburg
20 Units Available
Perry's Crossing Apartments
1000 Valley Bluff Dr, Perrysburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$885
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1014 sqft
Units feature open living space, wood-burning fireplace and dishwasher. Community offers residents swimming pool, fitness center, basketball and tennis. Located in Historic Downtown Perrysburg, close to shopping at the Town Center.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Perrysburg Woodmont Drive
26800 Woodmont Dr, Perrysburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1294 sqft
Redwood Perrysburg Woodmont Drive is one of Perrysburg’s newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached two-car garage.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Temperance
Contact for Availability
Redwood Temperance
1046 Sanctuary Way, Temperance, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1283 sqft
Conveniently located just off Lewis Avenue and adjacent to Monroe County Community College. Connections for full-sized washers and dryers, two full bathrooms and energy-efficient construction.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated January 25 at 09:24pm
Reynolds Corners
Contact for Availability
Arbor Landing
1302 Brookview Dr, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$549
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$669
781 sqft
Arbor Landing is excited to be now renting newly renovated one and two bedroom apartment in Toledo, Ohio.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
26693 Amberwood Dr
26693 Amberwood Drive, Wood County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2476 sqft
26693 Amberwood Dr. Perrysburg, OH 43551 - 4 bedroom Perrysburg home with attached 2 car garage. 2 and a half baths and nearly 2500 square feet. Close to Perrysburg shopping and quick access to I75. Schedule a showing or apply at www.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Side
1 Unit Available
923 Wright Ave
923 Wright Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
Cute 3 Bedroom home front and screen in back porch. All New paint and carpet. Newer windows. AC . Kitchen with dining area-Bring your appliances- Full living and Dining room-Private fenced backyard with Shed. Basement just all repainted.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Whitmer-Trilby
1 Unit Available
1639 Primrose Ave
1639 Primrose Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1001 sqft
3 Bed/1 Bath Cottage with Fenced Double Lot - Cute 3 bed/1 bath cottage on a fenced double lot with detached garage and carport. Large master bedroom and spacious kitchen with dishwasher make this home ideal. Full basement with washer/dryer hookups.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Side
1 Unit Available
472 Shasta Dr
472 Shasta Drive, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1254 sqft
Call Margaret at 419-508-5915 to schedule your showing. To view all of our places, or to apply online, check out 419rentals.com You'll love coming home to 472 Shasta.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Ottawa Hills
1 Unit Available
4012 West Bancroft Street - 5
4012 West Bancroft Street, Ottawa Hills, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
825 sqft
Awesome 2 bed 1 bath unit in Ottawa Hills! Only minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment! Each unit comes with 1 covered garage space Historic Building with 8 beautiful apartments located in Ottawa Hills! Ottawa Hills Schools, on-site shared

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Franklin Park
1 Unit Available
4231 Harvest Lane - 3
4231 Harvest Lane, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
675 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom for rent in single story building. Close to Franklin Park Mall and many shops and restaurants. Washington Local Schools. Tenant pays electric. Owner pays heat, water, and trash. Coin operated laundry on site.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
DeVeaux
1 Unit Available
4120 Garden Park Drive
4120 Garden Park Drive, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$825
1143 sqft
Two bedroom with one bathroom single-family home for rent. Many features throughout. Some of the bonus features include: * Central air * Carpet throughout * Enclosed front porch To apply, please visit www.laplanterealestate.com.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Ottawa Hills
1 Unit Available
2139 Evergreen Road - 4, #4
2139 Evergreen Rd, Ottawa Hills, OH
2 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
2 bed 2 bath with detatched 2 car garage in Ottawa Hills School District! Over 1500 Sq ft!. You must get in to appreciate how much charm, character and space this 2 bed 4 unit complex has.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
801 Catalina Cove
801 Catalina Cv, Luna Pier, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1034 sqft
For Rent: Spacious 2-story Condo In The beautiful Luna Pier! Lake views. Open First Floor Layout Includes Large Living & Kitchen w/ a Pantry & All Kitchen Appliances Included. Upstairs Has Two Large bedrooms, Each With a Closet.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
South Side
1 Unit Available
886 National Ave
886 National Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$600
2144 sqft
Hop Into a Bigger House! - Looking for a bigger place? Check the sqft! Located Near Everywhere your needs. Welcome your mornings through the glass front porch, cozy up on the carpeted floors and enjoy your new kitchen style full of drawers.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
South Side
1 Unit Available
557 Federman St
557 Federman Street, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
752 sqft
Now Leasing and Smartly Priced! - Federman is located in a quiet neighborhood on the Southside of town. Characterized by original hardwood floors, each room is equipped with ceiling fan.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
North Towne
1 Unit Available
5138 Hallgate Avenue
5138 Hallgate Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1083 sqft
Warm and Cozy 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with a fenced in rear yard. Detached garage Warm and Cozy 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with a fenced in rear yard. Detached garage. Great place to call home. Call 419-343-5328 for more info
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Oregon, OH

Oregon apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Oregon 2 BedroomsOregon Apartments with Balcony
Oregon Apartments with GarageOregon Apartments with Parking
Oregon Dog Friendly ApartmentsOregon Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWestland, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIPerrysburg, OHYpsilanti, MIDearborn Heights, MIFindlay, OHMaumee, OH
Plymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIMonroe, MISylvania, OHWoodhaven, MIMelvindale, MIFarmington, MITemperance, MIBelleville, MINorthville, MIDexter, MI
Wayne, MIWyandotte, MIHighland Park, MIGarden City, MISouth Monroe, MIAllen Park, MISouthgate, MILivonia, MIFlat Rock, MITaylor, MILincoln Park, MIInkster, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
University of Michigan-Ann ArborUniversity of Michigan-Dearborn
Schoolcraft College