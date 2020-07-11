All apartments in Northbrook
Find more places like 9633 Crosley Farm Dr. 50.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Northbrook, OH
/
9633 Crosley Farm Dr. 50
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

9633 Crosley Farm Dr. 50

9633 Crosley Farm Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Northbrook
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9633 Crosley Farm Drive, Northbrook, OH 45251
Northbrook

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious Condo - Property Id: 41977

This property is located minutes from I-275 across from Northgate Mall.
9633 Crosley Farm Dr, 50 Colerain Twp.East, OH 45251
This ground level condo offers no steps care free living that is close to shopping, on bus line with all conveniences. Carpet, Full bath off Master with shower, full Bath with tub off hall and laundry off kitchen. One car detached garage.
Lease Details: Owner pays water,tenant pays gas/electric.
No Pets, No Smoking, Minimum Credit Score 650.
Available 07/15/2020
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/41977
Property Id 41977

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5908147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9633 Crosley Farm Dr. 50 have any available units?
9633 Crosley Farm Dr. 50 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northbrook, OH.
What amenities does 9633 Crosley Farm Dr. 50 have?
Some of 9633 Crosley Farm Dr. 50's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9633 Crosley Farm Dr. 50 currently offering any rent specials?
9633 Crosley Farm Dr. 50 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9633 Crosley Farm Dr. 50 pet-friendly?
No, 9633 Crosley Farm Dr. 50 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northbrook.
Does 9633 Crosley Farm Dr. 50 offer parking?
Yes, 9633 Crosley Farm Dr. 50 offers parking.
Does 9633 Crosley Farm Dr. 50 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9633 Crosley Farm Dr. 50 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9633 Crosley Farm Dr. 50 have a pool?
No, 9633 Crosley Farm Dr. 50 does not have a pool.
Does 9633 Crosley Farm Dr. 50 have accessible units?
No, 9633 Crosley Farm Dr. 50 does not have accessible units.
Does 9633 Crosley Farm Dr. 50 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9633 Crosley Farm Dr. 50 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9633 Crosley Farm Dr. 50 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9633 Crosley Farm Dr. 50 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Northbrook 2 BedroomsNorthbrook 3 Bedrooms
Northbrook Apartments with GaragesNorthbrook Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Northbrook Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHMiddletown, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHFlorence, KY
Miamisburg, OHKettering, OHOxford, OHCovington, KYLebanon, OHWest Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OH
Loveland, OHBurlington, KYNewport, KYIndependence, KYHarrison, OHNorthgate, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Gateway Community and Technical CollegeCincinnati State Technical and Community College
University of Cincinnati-Main CampusUniversity of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College
University of Dayton