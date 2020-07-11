Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious Condo - Property Id: 41977



This property is located minutes from I-275 across from Northgate Mall.

9633 Crosley Farm Dr, 50 Colerain Twp.East, OH 45251

This ground level condo offers no steps care free living that is close to shopping, on bus line with all conveniences. Carpet, Full bath off Master with shower, full Bath with tub off hall and laundry off kitchen. One car detached garage.

Lease Details: Owner pays water,tenant pays gas/electric.

No Pets, No Smoking, Minimum Credit Score 650.

Available 07/15/2020

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/41977

No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5908147)