123 Apartments for rent in North Royalton, OH with parking

North Royalton Ohio is home to World Hamburger Champion, Lou Wendland! Maybe don't open any all-you-can-eat buffets if you move here, yea?

With a population of just over 30,000 you might expect the city of North Royalton to be an exciting place to live. It is, but newcomers to the area need to also be aware that with over 10 percent of the city being used as parks, North Royalton has retained its small town charm even while offering the amenities of a larger city. See more