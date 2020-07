Amenities

Annabell - Property Id: 303454



Welcome to Annabelle's Place Fully Furnished Apartment Community! This community is an all women's veteran apartment community. The Volunteers of America Greater Ohio built this community April 2017 and September 2017 we celebrated the official grand opening. The community was established as a transitional home for women veterans and a way for VAGO to give back to those who have served our country and need a hand. Amenities:

Secured entrances

Onsite Laundry

Fully Furnished

Stainless Steel Appliances

Flattop stove

Court Yard/Green Space

Patios

TV/Lounge Area

Flat screen TVS in every unit

Security Camera Monitoring in common areas

Off Street Parking

Wheelchair Accessible

Accent Walls

Beautiful finishing touches

Professionally Managed Come check out your new home today! Two units available and they go really fast. So be the first to see this community since the grand opening in 2017! Don't miss out!

No Pets Allowed



