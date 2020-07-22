34 Keswick Dr

Amenities
Available 05/01/20 Beautiful town home in Market St. district - Property Id: 236037
Fully Renovated in 2017, this Keswick Town Home is located in the desirable Market Street district of New Albany. Redesigned spaces expanded and opened first floor living areas. Kitchen has an open, modern look. Beautiful new hardwood floors throughout first floor. Second floor master and master bath renovation expanded the master closet space and added a full size walk in shower. Lower level includes large rec room, two additional flex room spaces. Lease available beginning May 1st. Don't wait, call now.
No Dogs Allowed
