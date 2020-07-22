All apartments in New Albany
Find more places like 34 Keswick Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Albany, OH
/
34 Keswick Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:02 AM

34 Keswick Dr

34 Keswick Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Albany
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

34 Keswick Drive, New Albany, OH 43054

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 05/01/20 Beautiful town home in Market St. district - Property Id: 236037

Fully Renovated in 2017, this Keswick Town Home is located in the desirable Market Street district of New Albany. Redesigned spaces expanded and opened first floor living areas. Kitchen has an open, modern look. Beautiful new hardwood floors throughout first floor. Second floor master and master bath renovation expanded the master closet space and added a full size walk in shower. Lower level includes large rec room, two additional flex room spaces. Lease available beginning May 1st. Don't wait, call now.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236037
Property Id 236037

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5614029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Keswick Dr have any available units?
34 Keswick Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Albany, OH.
What amenities does 34 Keswick Dr have?
Some of 34 Keswick Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Keswick Dr currently offering any rent specials?
34 Keswick Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Keswick Dr pet-friendly?
No, 34 Keswick Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Albany.
Does 34 Keswick Dr offer parking?
No, 34 Keswick Dr does not offer parking.
Does 34 Keswick Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Keswick Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Keswick Dr have a pool?
No, 34 Keswick Dr does not have a pool.
Does 34 Keswick Dr have accessible units?
No, 34 Keswick Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Keswick Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 Keswick Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Keswick Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 Keswick Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Gramercy New Albany
5953 Central College Rd
New Albany, OH 43054
Redwood New Albany
5733 Traditions Dr
New Albany, OH 43054
Palmer House
4121 Palmer Park Cir E
New Albany, OH 43054
Albany Woods
5775 Harlem Rd
New Albany, OH 43054
Clifton Park
4110 Clifton Park Cir W
New Albany, OH 43230
Market and Main
195 E Main St
New Albany, OH 43054

Similar Pages

New Albany 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNew Albany 2 Bedroom Apartments
New Albany 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsNew Albany Apartments with Balconies
New Albany Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHZanesville, OHCanal Winchester, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH
Powell, OHGroveport, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHOntario, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
North Central State CollegeFranklin University
Ohio Dominican University