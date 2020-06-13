Apartment List
OH
milford
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

80 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Milford, OH

Finding an apartment in Milford that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo...
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Mulberry
6 Units Available
Millcroft Apartments & Townhomes
10 Commons Dr, Milford, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$939
1050 sqft
Close to Delco Plaza Shopping Center and Scene75 Entertainment Center. Also convenient to I-275. One- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes in a tranquil wooded setting. Property offers a half-court basketball, swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Mulberry
Contact for Availability
Redwood Milford
5930 Thornhill Circle, Milford, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,714
1334 sqft
This new community is minutes from the freeway and area parks, dining, and shops. Each home offers a private entrance with an attached garage. Open floor plans with spacious layouts provided. Smoke-free homes.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Milford
1 Unit Available
1101 Edgecombe Drive #5
1101 Edgecombe Drive, Milford, OH
1 Bedroom
$680
700 sqft
Wonderful one bed unit in Milford OH. This updated unit has been renovated in the recent past and has an upgraded kitchen, newer fixtures, newer windows.
Results within 5 miles of Milford
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
4 Units Available
Timber Glen Apts
4473 Spruce Creek Dr #4, Batavia, OH
2 Bedrooms
$919
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to I-275. Two-bedroom garden-style apartments with spacious living and dining rooms, fully equipped kitchens and full-sized bathrooms. Each building has its own entryway mail center and laundry.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Newtown
11 Units Available
Ivy Hills Place
7401 Pondview Place, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1293 sqft
Private Deck to Enjoy the View - Open spacious front to rear floor plan featuring new carpet and plank flooring. This home includes large closets, washer and dryer and detached garage.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
6 Units Available
Heritage Hill Estates
8288 Wooster Pike, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$897
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
915 sqft
Located near US 50, public parks and the Little Miami River. Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with granite countertops, patio/balconies, breakfast nooks and extra storage. Amenities include a pool, playground and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:20pm
7 Units Available
Avalon at the Pointe
4380 Eastgate Blvd, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,002
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1008 sqft
Great central Cincinnati location close to shops and restaurants. Community has a 24-hour gym, bike storage, coffee bar, pool and dog park. Newly constructed units have hardwood floors and large walk-in closets.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
14 Meadows Dr
14 Meadow Dr, Clermont County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$845
950 sqft
Quiet Pool Community in Milford Schools.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Loveland
1 Unit Available
800 Kenmar Drive
800 Kenmar Drive, Loveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1269 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Loveland
1 Unit Available
825 Kenmar Drive
825 Kenmar Drive, Loveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1752 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Day Heights
1 Unit Available
5703 Blue Spruce Drive
5703 Blue Spruce Drive, Clermont County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1295 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Summerside
1 Unit Available
4797 Klatte Road
4797 Klatte Road, Summerside, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,345
1209 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Dry Run
1 Unit Available
2007 Knightsbridge Drive
2007 Knightsbridge Drive, Dry Run, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1508 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! Welcome home to this gorgeous 3 bedroom, 1.
Results within 10 miles of Milford
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Hyde Park
8 Units Available
Ravenswood
3417 Erie Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
804 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
960 sqft
The historic Ravenswood property is located in East Hyde Park, just minutes from Hyde Park Square and Rookwood Pavilion, and in one of Cincinnati's most desirable residential neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Landen
21 Units Available
Mallard Crossing
9980 Hanover Way, Loveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$940
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1407 sqft
Luxury community with fully equipped kitchens, complete with ample cabinet space and modern appliances. Conveniently located with easy access to parks, schools, shopping, entertainment, and downtown Cincinnati.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Blue Ash
12 Units Available
Altitude at Blue Ash
4870 Hunt Rd, Blue Ash, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,149
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1319 sqft
A prime rental community, Altitude at Blue Ash in Blue Ash, Ohio offers easy access to Interstate 71, is close to shopping and dining, within the award-winning Sycamore School District.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Blue Ash
121 Units Available
The Approach at Summit Park
10250 Gateway Pl, Blue Ash, OH
Studio
$1,190
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1121 sqft
Coming Spring 2020 to the Blue Ash neighborhood of Cincinnati, we present to you, The Approach at Summit Park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Turpin Hills
4 Units Available
Woods of Turpin Apartments
6375 Clough Pike, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$705
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
925 sqft
Located in Historic Anderson Township. Retro-styled apartments in a quiet area. On 40 acres of property. Pet-friendly. Minutes from I-275. Apartments feature updated kitchens, laundry hook-ups, and carpeting. On-site pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Olive Branch Townhomes
100 Stonelick Woods Dr, Batavia, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,032
1108 sqft
Welcome to Olive Branch! Olive Branch Townhomes is nestled in a park-like setting with open green spaces, mature shade trees and a bark-covered playground.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Oakley
9 Units Available
Heritage at Oakley Square
4382 Marburg Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,285
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in an urban living area. Apartments feature high ceilings, extra storage, and faux wood flooring. On-site club area, pool with a tanning ledge, and fire pit. Dog park on-site.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Sixteen Mile Stand
10 Units Available
Harper's Point
8713 Harper Point Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,000
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1425 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, washer/dryer, and patio/balcony. Community has one-mile walking trail, full-service pub with Wi-Fi, lakeside pool and beach, tennis courts, and more. Near Weller Park. Close to I-275.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Kenwood
26 Units Available
Indian Creek
5701 Kugler Mill Rd, Kenwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,165
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1937 sqft
Near I-71 and Kenwood Towne Center mall. Variety of floor plans. Choose from multiple bathrooms, separate dining rooms, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and fireplaces. Community amenities include full-service bar, social director, gated entry.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Columbia-Tusculum
1 Unit Available
Delta Flats
427 Delta Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,325
767 sqft
Close to Route 52 and a short walk from the Ohio River. A community with a fitness center, a club room and a pool with terrace. Homes have a breakfast bar and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Madisonville
13 Units Available
Red Bank Reserve
4300 Strathmore Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$770
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
740 sqft
Spacious apartments with blend of hardwood floors and carpet. Easy access to I-71. Eat-in kitchen and air conditioning. Walk-in closets. Community pool and playground available to all tenants. Pet-friendly complex.
City Guide for Milford, OH

Milford's trail system is a part of the larger Little Miami Scenic Trail, which is the nation's fourth longest disused railway trail. Perfect for biking, walking and learning local culture, this trail's popularity is a testament to Milford's love for exercise, nature and history.

Welcome to the land of great trails! The story of Milford is still in progress, but its past includes the arrival of water power, a grist mill, railroads, and much more. By coming here, you are joining a city that's been incorporated since the 1830's. Home to 6,709 people, Milford is influenced by nearby Cincinnati, especially when it comes to football and baseball, but the town is its own unique place. People from Milford say they're from Milford. A historic and charming downtown area, the beauty of life beside the Little Miami River, and ample activities have elevated Milford's status within the area. For its size, the city has an incredible amount of green space too. On top of that, Milford hosts a lot of festivals and events throughout the year. As you can see, great times await in this town off Interstate-275. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Milford, OH

Finding an apartment in Milford that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

