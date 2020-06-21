All apartments in Middletown
801 Waite Street,
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

801 Waite Street,

801 Waite Street · (513) 275-1510
Location

801 Waite Street, Middletown, OH 45044
Sherman

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 801 Waite Street, · Avail. Jun 26

$695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1112 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
801 Waite Street, Available 06/26/20 801 Waite St 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Stop out to view this spacious, newly remodeled 2BR/1BA two story Middletown home. This home has hardwood and tile flooring, eat in kitchen with a dishwasher, disposal and a range hood, and partial unfinished basement. Outside you will find a yard and a deck that are perfect for entertaining. Don't pass by, at this price it won't last long! Visit us at BBRents.com
**Appliances not included, but can be for an additional cost.**
**Deposit Pending**

(RLNE2779384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Waite Street, have any available units?
801 Waite Street, has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Middletown, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middletown Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 Waite Street, have?
Some of 801 Waite Street,'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Waite Street, currently offering any rent specials?
801 Waite Street, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Waite Street, pet-friendly?
Yes, 801 Waite Street, is pet friendly.
Does 801 Waite Street, offer parking?
No, 801 Waite Street, does not offer parking.
Does 801 Waite Street, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 Waite Street, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Waite Street, have a pool?
No, 801 Waite Street, does not have a pool.
Does 801 Waite Street, have accessible units?
No, 801 Waite Street, does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Waite Street, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 Waite Street, has units with dishwashers.
