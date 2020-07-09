Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities extra storage w/d hookup recently renovated furnished in unit laundry carpet Property Amenities business center clubhouse parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access

Bridgewater Apartments are located just outside the heart of Marysville, combining the peacefulness of the countryside with the convenience of big town commerce centers. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom flats feature open floor plans and plenty of storage, with upgrades available, all located in the exclusive Marysville School District.



No detail is missed at Bridgewater. For those hot summer days, you'll have access to the huge on-site pool that overlooks a beautiful pond. Use the community room to get to know your neighbors or stop by the business center for all your printing needs.



Bridgewater Apartments are waiting for you - contact our leasing team today!