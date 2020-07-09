All apartments in Marysville
Find more places like Bridgewater.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marysville, OH
/
Bridgewater
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:48 AM

Bridgewater

341 Riverwind Dr · (937) 468-4163
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

341 Riverwind Dr, Marysville, OH 43040

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 230BD · Avail. Jul 16

$904

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 906 sqft

Unit 173RD · Avail. Jul 20

$904

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 906 sqft

Unit 330BD · Avail. Jul 18

$904

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 906 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bridgewater.

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
extra storage
w/d hookup
recently renovated
furnished
in unit laundry
carpet
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Bridgewater Apartments are located just outside the heart of Marysville, combining the peacefulness of the countryside with the convenience of big town commerce centers. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom flats feature open floor plans and plenty of storage, with upgrades available, all located in the exclusive Marysville School District.

No detail is missed at Bridgewater. For those hot summer days, you'll have access to the huge on-site pool that overlooks a beautiful pond. Use the community room to get to know your neighbors or stop by the business center for all your printing needs.

Bridgewater Apartments are waiting for you - contact our leasing team today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $250 non-refundable
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Aggressive Breeds, 70 lbs. Allow 1 dog or 2 cats.
Parking Details: Open Lot, Detached Garage: $75. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Interior Storage
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bridgewater have any available units?
Bridgewater has 3 units available starting at $904 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Bridgewater have?
Some of Bridgewater's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bridgewater currently offering any rent specials?
Bridgewater is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bridgewater pet-friendly?
Yes, Bridgewater is pet friendly.
Does Bridgewater offer parking?
Yes, Bridgewater offers parking.
Does Bridgewater have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bridgewater offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bridgewater have a pool?
Yes, Bridgewater has a pool.
Does Bridgewater have accessible units?
No, Bridgewater does not have accessible units.
Does Bridgewater have units with dishwashers?
No, Bridgewater does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Bridgewater have units with air conditioning?
No, Bridgewater does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in Bridgewater?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Redwood Marysville
775 Watermill Pl
Marysville, OH 43040
Arbors of Marysville
436 W 3rd St
Marysville, OH 43040

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHBeavercreek, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Fairborn, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHSidney, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OH
Circleville, OHPowell, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OHUrbana, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Ohio Wesleyan University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity