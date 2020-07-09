Bridgewater

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $250 non-refundable
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Aggressive Breeds, 70 lbs. Allow 1 dog or 2 cats.
Parking Details: Open Lot, Detached Garage: $75. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Interior Storage
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.