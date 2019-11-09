All apartments in Marble Cliff
Find more places like 1871 W 5th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marble Cliff, OH
/
1871 W 5th Avenue
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:58 AM

1871 W 5th Avenue

1871 West Fifth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1871 West Fifth Avenue, Marble Cliff, OH 43212
Grandview Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
coffee bar
parking
Classic, 3 story, 1920's condo in Grandview- beautifully updated. 3 large bedrooms including 3rd floor master suite, 2.5 baths. High ceilings throughout. 2nd floor laundry. Partially finished basement provides comfortable space, plus storage. Freshly updated interior and exterior, brand new windows and blinds, new roof, and professional landscaping. Carport with one covered parking spot and ample convenient street parking. Walk to all that Grandview has to offer-restaurants, coffee shops, parks and library. Rent $2,500- includes water/sewer and lawn-care. Tenant pays all other utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1871 W 5th Avenue have any available units?
1871 W 5th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marble Cliff, OH.
What amenities does 1871 W 5th Avenue have?
Some of 1871 W 5th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1871 W 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1871 W 5th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1871 W 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1871 W 5th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marble Cliff.
Does 1871 W 5th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1871 W 5th Avenue offers parking.
Does 1871 W 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1871 W 5th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1871 W 5th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1871 W 5th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1871 W 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1871 W 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1871 W 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1871 W 5th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1871 W 5th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1871 W 5th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH
Upper Arlington, OHLincoln Village, OHGroveport, OHPowell, OHBlacklick Estates, OHSunbury, OHLondon, OHJohnstown, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus