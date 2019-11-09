1871 W 5th Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated coffee bar fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport coffee bar parking

Classic, 3 story, 1920's condo in Grandview- beautifully updated. 3 large bedrooms including 3rd floor master suite, 2.5 baths. High ceilings throughout. 2nd floor laundry. Partially finished basement provides comfortable space, plus storage. Freshly updated interior and exterior, brand new windows and blinds, new roof, and professional landscaping. Carport with one covered parking spot and ample convenient street parking. Walk to all that Grandview has to offer-restaurants, coffee shops, parks and library. Rent $2,500- includes water/sewer and lawn-care. Tenant pays all other utilities.