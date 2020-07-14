Island Club.

Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 (one pet) $150 (two pets)
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month (one pet) $45/month (two pets)
restrictions: Weight not to exceed 70 lbs per pet. All pets must be spayed or neutered. Breed Restriction includes: Pit Bull, Doberman, German Shepherd, Bloodhound, Rottweiler, and Chow.
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.