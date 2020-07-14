Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access online portal package receiving

Welcome to Island Club......an exclusive residence of luxury and prestige. Nestled among a serene nature preserve and beautiful lakes, Island Club is a quiet haven removed from the everyday hustle and bustle, yet conveniently located near Landen--one of Cincinnati's most desired communities. Island Club offers stylish, yet functional apartment homes, each with two bedrooms and two full baths. Select homes offer a fireplace, cathedral ceilings and lake front or wooded views. Island Club truly has it all! Call to schedule your personal tour today. Soon you will be able to view surround videos of our community online! Check back soon for this great new feature. More than a home...it's a Lifestyle.