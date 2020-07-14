All apartments in Maineville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:51 AM

Island Club

7411 Clubhouse Dr · (804) 294-3719
Location

7411 Clubhouse Dr, Maineville, OH 45039
Landen

Price and availability

VERIFIED 34 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 73113CY · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 73708 · Avail. now

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 31518 · Avail. now

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Island Club.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
package receiving
Welcome to Island Club......an exclusive residence of luxury and prestige. Nestled among a serene nature preserve and beautiful lakes, Island Club is a quiet haven removed from the everyday hustle and bustle, yet conveniently located near Landen--one of Cincinnati's most desired communities. Island Club offers stylish, yet functional apartment homes, each with two bedrooms and two full baths. Select homes offer a fireplace, cathedral ceilings and lake front or wooded views. Island Club truly has it all! Call to schedule your personal tour today. Soon you will be able to view surround videos of our community online! Check back soon for this great new feature. More than a home...it's a Lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 (one pet) $150 (two pets)
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month (one pet) $45/month (two pets)
restrictions: Weight not to exceed 70 lbs per pet. All pets must be spayed or neutered. Breed Restriction includes: Pit Bull, Doberman, German Shepherd, Bloodhound, Rottweiler, and Chow.
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Island Club have any available units?
Island Club has 10 units available starting at $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Island Club have?
Some of Island Club's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Island Club currently offering any rent specials?
Island Club is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Island Club pet-friendly?
Yes, Island Club is pet friendly.
Does Island Club offer parking?
Yes, Island Club offers parking.
Does Island Club have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Island Club offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Island Club have a pool?
Yes, Island Club has a pool.
Does Island Club have accessible units?
No, Island Club does not have accessible units.
Does Island Club have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Island Club has units with dishwashers.
Does Island Club have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Island Club has units with air conditioning.

