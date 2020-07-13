All apartments in Mahoning County
2800 S Turner Rd
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:35 PM

2800 S Turner Rd

2800 South Turner Road · (330) 294-9667
Location

2800 South Turner Road, Mahoning County, OH 44515

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1980 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
🏡 5 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms - Rent to Own in Canfield, OH

You've got horses? - This home is for you!

Almost 2 acres, offers a quiet country setting with fresh air, and good for afternoon relaxation. The yards, front and back, are perfect for gatherings, celebrations and a playground for both small & adult kids!

The 400 square foot barn has electricity, vented for AC and heat, as well as, upper storage and plenty of space for your animals.

Newly remodeled to include new paint, flooring and bathrooms. The kitchen and dining room are just off the living room and feature a fireplace and views to the lovely landscape front yard.

With 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, living, dining and kitchen downstairs you can access the screen porch which is private, creating a serene space.

Upstairs you will find 2 additional bedrooms, with large closets, another bathroom and plenty of storage.

The finished lower level that has its own living room, fireplace, another bedroom and massive storage

This is a very special home.

Move in ready and available Immediately!

If you've watched the video you already appreciate the Spacious Home, Barn, Yard and fact that it is a horse property! Schedule a Viewing Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2800 S Turner Rd have any available units?
2800 S Turner Rd has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2800 S Turner Rd have?
Some of 2800 S Turner Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2800 S Turner Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2800 S Turner Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 S Turner Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2800 S Turner Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2800 S Turner Rd offer parking?
No, 2800 S Turner Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2800 S Turner Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2800 S Turner Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 S Turner Rd have a pool?
No, 2800 S Turner Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2800 S Turner Rd have accessible units?
No, 2800 S Turner Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 S Turner Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2800 S Turner Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2800 S Turner Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2800 S Turner Rd has units with air conditioning.
