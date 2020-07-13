2800 S Turner Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning playground fireplace

🏡 5 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms - Rent to Own in Canfield, OH



You've got horses? - This home is for you!



Almost 2 acres, offers a quiet country setting with fresh air, and good for afternoon relaxation. The yards, front and back, are perfect for gatherings, celebrations and a playground for both small & adult kids!



The 400 square foot barn has electricity, vented for AC and heat, as well as, upper storage and plenty of space for your animals.



Newly remodeled to include new paint, flooring and bathrooms. The kitchen and dining room are just off the living room and feature a fireplace and views to the lovely landscape front yard.



With 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, living, dining and kitchen downstairs you can access the screen porch which is private, creating a serene space.



Upstairs you will find 2 additional bedrooms, with large closets, another bathroom and plenty of storage.



The finished lower level that has its own living room, fireplace, another bedroom and massive storage



This is a very special home.



Move in ready and available Immediately!



If you've watched the video you already appreciate the Spacious Home, Barn, Yard and fact that it is a horse property! Schedule a Viewing Now!