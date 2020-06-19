Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4194 Rybolt Road Available 07/03/20 4194 Rybolt Rd 3BR/1.5BA (Oak Hills) - **Coming Soon** Hurry down to see our Newly Renovated 3BR/1.5BA home located in Oak Hills. This home has new flooring, freshly painted, an updated kitchen, new dishwasher, updated bathrooms, updated electrical and plumbing, has separate dining, spacious bedrooms, w/d hookup, 1 car detached garage, and a full basement! This could be your new home. Visit our website at BBRents.com to apply.

**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**



(RLNE5755721)