4194 Rybolt Road.
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:39 AM

4194 Rybolt Road

4194 Rybolt Road · (513) 737-2640
Location

4194 Rybolt Road, Mack, OH 45248
Mack North

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4194 Rybolt Road · Avail. Jul 3

$1,495

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1670 sqft

Amenities

4194 Rybolt Road Available 07/03/20 4194 Rybolt Rd 3BR/1.5BA (Oak Hills) - **Coming Soon** Hurry down to see our Newly Renovated 3BR/1.5BA home located in Oak Hills. This home has new flooring, freshly painted, an updated kitchen, new dishwasher, updated bathrooms, updated electrical and plumbing, has separate dining, spacious bedrooms, w/d hookup, 1 car detached garage, and a full basement! This could be your new home. Visit our website at BBRents.com to apply.
**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**

(RLNE5755721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

