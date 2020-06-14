39 Apartments for rent in Lebanon, OH with garage
The oldest inn in Ohio, The Golden Lamb Inn, began lodging folks in Lebanon in 1803. It isn't the most famous aspect of the city, but it certainly is the most enduring. For anyone visiting here, there is no more fitting place to stay.
The moon and Lebanon have a relationship unlike any other town. Neil Armstrong made his home at a farm here following his return on Apollo 11. Woody Harrelson grew up here. Even Charles Cretors, creator of the world's first popcorn machine, hailed from this southwestern Ohio town. For a city of 20,033 within the metropolitan range of Cincinnati, that claim to fame is undoubtedly impressive. When you walk down Broadway Street and look up into the night sky, notice the moon; it shines extra bright on Lebanon. See more
Lebanon apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.