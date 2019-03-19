2324 Mint Hill Dr

Amenities

Gorgeous two story home on a hill available! Apply NOW and if approved, you'll receive ONE MONTH FREE of rent.. 4 bedrooms, two and a half bath. Separate, carpeted dining room with ample natural light. BEAUTIFUL modern kitchen includes appliances and island with extra cabinet space. Dark cabinets accent the light wash counter tops and gray wood flooring.

Master bedroom is carpeted with a walk in closet, a double sink vanity and sliding glass door shower. Guest bathroom also comes with a double sink and a bathtub. Each room is carpeted. Laundry room and basement included.

Plenty of open backyard space and beautifully kept grass. The advertised $1,595 rate requires an 18 month lease. If you prefer a 12 month lease, the rent rate will be $1,645.