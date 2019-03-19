All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 2324 Mint Hill Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lancaster, OH
/
2324 Mint Hill Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2324 Mint Hill Dr

2324 Mint Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2324 Mint Hill Drive, Lancaster, OH 43130

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Gorgeous two story home on a hill available! Apply NOW and if approved, you'll receive ONE MONTH FREE of rent.. 4 bedrooms, two and a half bath. Separate, carpeted dining room with ample natural light. BEAUTIFUL modern kitchen includes appliances and island with extra cabinet space. Dark cabinets accent the light wash counter tops and gray wood flooring.
Master bedroom is carpeted with a walk in closet, a double sink vanity and sliding glass door shower. Guest bathroom also comes with a double sink and a bathtub. Each room is carpeted. Laundry room and basement included.
Plenty of open backyard space and beautifully kept grass. The advertised $1,595 rate requires an 18 month lease. If you prefer a 12 month lease, the rent rate will be $1,645.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2324 Mint Hill Dr have any available units?
2324 Mint Hill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, OH.
What amenities does 2324 Mint Hill Dr have?
Some of 2324 Mint Hill Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2324 Mint Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2324 Mint Hill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2324 Mint Hill Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2324 Mint Hill Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 2324 Mint Hill Dr offer parking?
No, 2324 Mint Hill Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2324 Mint Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2324 Mint Hill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2324 Mint Hill Dr have a pool?
No, 2324 Mint Hill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2324 Mint Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 2324 Mint Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2324 Mint Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2324 Mint Hill Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2324 Mint Hill Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2324 Mint Hill Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Pickerington, OHNew Albany, OHWorthington, OHZanesville, OHCanal Winchester, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OHPowell, OH
Groveport, OHBlacklick Estates, OHJohnstown, OHUpper Arlington, OHLincoln Village, OHSunbury, OHAthens, OHLondon, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus