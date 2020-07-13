14 Apartments under $700 for rent in Lakewood, OH
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 9 at 02:44pm
2 Units Available
West End
Kenilworth Apartments
1336 Kenilworth Ave, Lakewood, OH
1 Bedroom
$630
390 sqft
Historic, 1920s-era restored red brick building. Modern gallery-style kitchens with stove, microwave, ample cabinet and counter space, and refrigerator. All new windows add beauty and function.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
The Edge
Colonial Club
1446 Coutant Avenue, Lakewood, OH
1 Bedroom
$625
502 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
679 sqft
Welcome to Colonial Club Apartments, 108 garden-style suites located off of Detroit Ave. in Lakewood, OH. For more information please visit colonialclubapt.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 9 at 07:20pm
3 Units Available
Lakewood
Webb Hall Apartments
1392 Webb Rd, Lakewood, OH
Studio
$360
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Modern apartment homes in a beautiful, historic building. Large windows, walk-in closets, ample storage space, and fully equipped kitchens with large cabinets and high ceilings.
1 of 7
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
12810 Detroit Ave
12810 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood, OH
1 Bedroom
$700
Looking for a large 1 bedroom apartment in Lakewood short distance to everything. This apartment is close to bus line, shopping, city buildings and more. Building offers residents with off street parking, on site coin washer and dryers for use.
Results within 1 mile of Lakewood
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 9 at 02:38pm
3 Units Available
Fairview Park
Fairview Park Manor
19240 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park, OH
1 Bedroom
$685
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern floor plans with patios or balconies and modern appliances. Garages available upon request, private parking lot available to all residents. Laundry available on site. Most utilities included in rent.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Edgewater
Lake West Apartments
10507 Lake Avenue, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$650
446 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Lake West Apartments, centrally located in the Edgewater Park neighborhood in Cleveland! For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit lakewestapt.com.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Edgewater
1456 West 107th Street - 2
1456 West 107th Street, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
550 sqft
Welcome to The Aura Apartments! This is truly a unique apartment living community. Now under new ownership and management. Available is a 1 bedroom 1 bath completely remodeled apartment! Tenant only pays electric! Laundry room is located onsite.
Results within 5 miles of Lakewood
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Edgewater
Hampton House Apartments
10017 Lake Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$650
474 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Hampton House Apartments, located right across from Edgewater Park on Lake Avenue and minutes from the city of Lakewood. For more information, photos, or to fill out an online application, visit hamptonhouseapt.com.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Clark - Fulton
3318 W 31st Street, Up
3318 West 31st Street, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3318 W 31st St. (up), Cleveland ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL: $250 OFF FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT*** - Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom upstairs unit of duplex. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5662350)
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Detroit - Shoreway
1464 West 50th St
1464 West 50th Street, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1464 West 50th St in Cleveland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Lakewood
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
9 Units Available
Parma Heights
North Church Towers
9235 N Church Dr, Parma Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$690
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$794
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,341
1082 sqft
Just 15 minutes from downtown Cleveland and a short walk from Independence Blvd. Public transportation hub nearby. Spacious apartments with a modern kitchen and expansive windows. Community includes a pool, gym, and 24-hr maintenance.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 03:11pm
Contact for Availability
Victoria Plaza
26101 Country Club Blvd, North Olmsted, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$699
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$809
912 sqft
Victoria Plaza is where refinement and attention to personal service is our cornerstone. The caring and attentive staff goes beyond your everyday needs and offers you the extraordinary.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
South Broadway
8008 Spafford Rd
8008 Spafford Road, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$700
1496 sqft
OWNER FINANCE WITH 10% DOWN/Direct EZ Credit Check Loan - 8008 Spafford Rd Cleveland, OH 44105 FOR SALE NOT FOR RENT 0.13 acres of land and a house 1,496 sq ft for sale with low down payment and no credit check loan. We will make you the loan.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
South Broadway
5504 Linton Ave
5504 Linton Avenue, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Vinyl sided 4 unit apartments, with 1 1 Bed left for rent. Separate gas and electric meters. 4 furnaces. Storage lockers in basement and open storage in full attic. $30 application fee.
Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLakewood 3 BedroomsLakewood Accessible ApartmentsLakewood Apartments under $700Lakewood Apartments under $800Lakewood Apartments with BalconyLakewood Apartments with GarageLakewood Apartments with GymLakewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Apartments with PoolLakewood Apartments with Washer-DryerLakewood Dog Friendly ApartmentsLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHParma Heights, OHRocky River, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHElyria, OHMedina, OHEuclid, OHStreetsboro, OHAvon Lake, OHWadsworth, OHAvon, OHPainesville, OHFairview Park, OHUniversity Heights, OHGreen, OHBeachwood, OH