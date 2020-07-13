/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:24 PM
27 Apartments for rent in Hudson, OH with pool
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
368 Cheshire Rd
368 Cheshire Road, Hudson, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1902 sqft
Stunning Hudson home available for rent. Desirable sprawling ranch layout. Fresh paint and new carpet. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, formal living and dining rooms family room and first floor laundry.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
7283 Hudson Park Dr
7283 Hudson Park Drive, Hudson, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2560 sqft
Beautiful home in Hudson Park, close to schools and located in a swim and tennis community. Call Today!
Results within 1 mile of Hudson
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
6 Units Available
Hidden Lake Apartments
1941 Hidden Lake Dr, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,097
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
935 sqft
Minutes from Darrow Lake. Upscale community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse and heated pool with a sundeck. On-site dog park, garages and a fire pit. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
1807 Higby Dr
1807 Higby Drive, Stow, OH
3 Bedrooms
$975
1228 sqft
3 BR, 1.5 Bath Townhouse style Condo. Very neat and clean with Ceramic tile flooring on first floor and Rec Room, and Hardwood in the Living Room. Nice Rec Room. All updated mechanical systems. Nice private Patio. Large MBR w/ walk in closet.
Results within 5 miles of Hudson
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
$
38 Units Available
The Residence At Barrington Apartments
226 Barrington Pl E, Aurora, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,040
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1532 sqft
Located only moments away from dining, shopping and entertainment venues, this community celebrated winning the Gold Key Award in 2016. Residents have access to attached garages, poolside Wi-Fi and an up-to-date fitness center.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
$
23 Units Available
Settler's Landing
725 Bridgeport Ave, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,180
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1357 sqft
Suburban living just 30 minutes away from Cleveland, Akron, and Youngstown. Contemporary units with washers and dryers, full appliances, gas fireplaces, dens, and private patios or balconies. Community with picnic area, clubhouse, and fitness studio.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
6 Units Available
Mud Brook
Linden Lane Apartments
3504 Wyoga Lake Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,055
1020 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1257 sqft
Stylish homes with designer cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Ample on-site amenities, including bike racks, picnic areas, and coffee bar. Explore nature at nearby Riding Run Conservation Area. Near shops and restaurants on Hudson Drive.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
3 Units Available
Partridge Run Apartments
4499 Fishcreek Drive, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$694
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$867
800 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceiling fans and extra storage. Community includes a volleyball court and dog park. Close to Fox Den Golf Course and Maplewood Park Recreation Club.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
23 Units Available
Wyndham Ridge Apartments
4020 Wyndham Ridge Dr, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$870
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
1070 sqft
Great location near I-77 and the Ohio Turnpike in the Stow-Munroe Falls School district. Apartments include walk-in closets, bonus rooms, vaulted ceilings, and washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
5 Units Available
Ravenswood Apartments
3674 Kent Rd, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$864
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
890 sqft
Ravenswood Apartments and Townhomes was created for those who know what they want out of life with all the convenience of professional management, yet the independence of home living.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
3 Units Available
Brighton Place Apartments
4175 Darrow Rd, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$930
1374 sqft
Modern apartments with in-unit washer/dryer and plush carpeting. Swim in the pool or play at the playground during free time. Right by shops and restaurants on Darrow Road. Near Highway 8.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
8697 Kingfisher Ln
8697 Kingfisher Lane, Macedonia, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1673 sqft
An awesome townhouse waiting for you to make it home. Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath home in highly desirable Huntsford Farm. Large deck off the back the home provides additional space to relax or entertain.
Results within 10 miles of Hudson
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
12 Units Available
Liberty Hill
Liberty Hill Apartments
32450 Cromwell Dr, Solon, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,110
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community located off Som Center Road in Solon. Located in an award-winning school district. Pet-friendly apartments with air conditioning, dishwashers, and oversized closets. Residents have access to pool, business center, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Merriman Valley
Cascade Falls
1761 E Waterford Ct, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$853
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$957
1160 sqft
One step onto Cascade Falls Apartments and you'll instantly realize why living here is different than any other community in town.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
10 Units Available
Pebblebrook Apartments
6115 Pebblebrook Ln, Kent, OH
1 Bedroom
$911
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
1130 sqft
Residents enjoy a sun deck, coffee bar, pool and fitness center. Units have breakfast bars, glamour baths and spacious dens. Community is located near Midway Drive-In Theater and Walmart Supercenter.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
9 Units Available
Williamsburg Townhomes Rental Homes
6636 Deerfield Dr, Northfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,165
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1150 sqft
Two-story townhomes located right across from Cuyahoga Valley National Park and the Towpath Trail. Newly renovated kitchens with sleek, modern finishes. 24-hour fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools and attached garages.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
12 Units Available
Sutton Crossings
3814 Cascades Blvd, Kent, OH
1 Bedroom
$910
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cat-friendly apartments with vinyl flooring, separate dining rooms, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and window coverings. Located close to Kent State University and Tallmadge Middle and High schools.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
University Park
Fir Hill Towers
55 Fir Hill, Akron, OH
Studio
$725
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$760
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1129 sqft
Enjoy the convenience and prestige of hi-rise living at Fir Hill Towers. This most special community is centrally located within walking distance of downtown and in the hub of the University of Akron campus.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Merriman Valley
1599 Hampton Knoll Dr
1599 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$914
1000 sqft
1599 - Quail
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Merriman Valley
1687 Hampton Knoll Dr
1687 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$984
1000 sqft
1687 - Quail Deluxe
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Merriman Valley
1651 Hampton Knoll Dr
1651 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$785
870 sqft
1651 - Robin
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Merriman Valley
1681 Hampton Knoll Dr
1681 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$914
1000 sqft
1681 - Quail
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Merriman Valley
1667 Hampton Knoll Dr
1667 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$944
1080 sqft
1667 - Pelican
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Merriman Valley
1643 Hampton Knoll Dr
1643 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$944
1080 sqft
1643 - Pelican
