Huber Heights, OH
5341 Naples Drive
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:40 PM

5341 Naples Drive

5341 Naples Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5341 Naples Drive, Huber Heights, OH 45424

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Four bedrooms two baths in Huber Heights. Recent updates, large living room, open kitchen with fridge, stove and dishwasher and larger sized bedrooms. Large privacy fenced yard and storage shed, single car garage. Tenant pays all utilities; we bill water & trash to you in addition to rent. Pets are permitted - fees and conditions apply. Sorry - no Section 8 or other rent vouchers or subsidies.

Qualification Requirements: Household monthly gross income must be at least 3x the rent amount. Deposit (equal to rent) plus one full month's rent required before move-in. No felony convictions or eviction actions within the last 5 years. This is a drug-free and smoke-free home. Minimum 12-month lease. $35 application fee per adult, non-refundable.

Learn how to tour this property at your convenience here:

**Here is how Rently works: https://youtu.be/8jF4T4bFtl8

**Managing agent posts listings directly to Rently -- third party sites may not display accurate amenities.

For more information about this or other available rentals, we may have, contact Independence Property Management today at rentme@independencemgt.com or (937) 462-1068
Or, by visiting our website: www.independencemgt.com

**Scam Alert: We Do Not Advertise on Craigslist**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5341 Naples Drive have any available units?
5341 Naples Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huber Heights, OH.
What amenities does 5341 Naples Drive have?
Some of 5341 Naples Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5341 Naples Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5341 Naples Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5341 Naples Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5341 Naples Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huber Heights.
Does 5341 Naples Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5341 Naples Drive offers parking.
Does 5341 Naples Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5341 Naples Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5341 Naples Drive have a pool?
No, 5341 Naples Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5341 Naples Drive have accessible units?
No, 5341 Naples Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5341 Naples Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5341 Naples Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5341 Naples Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5341 Naples Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
