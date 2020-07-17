5341 Naples Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Four bedrooms two baths in Huber Heights. Recent updates, large living room, open kitchen with fridge, stove and dishwasher and larger sized bedrooms. Large privacy fenced yard and storage shed, single car garage. Tenant pays all utilities; we bill water & trash to you in addition to rent. Pets are permitted - fees and conditions apply. Sorry - no Section 8 or other rent vouchers or subsidies.



Qualification Requirements: Household monthly gross income must be at least 3x the rent amount. Deposit (equal to rent) plus one full month's rent required before move-in. No felony convictions or eviction actions within the last 5 years. This is a drug-free and smoke-free home. Minimum 12-month lease. $35 application fee per adult, non-refundable.



For more information about this or other available rentals, we may have, contact Independence Property Management today at rentme@independencemgt.com or (937) 462-1068

Or, by visiting our website: www.independencemgt.com



