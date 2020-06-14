Apartment List
83 Apartments for rent in Groveport, OH with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Winchester
16 Units Available
Bennington Pond
4261 Hamilton Square Blvd, Groveport, OH
1 Bedroom
$920
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1408 sqft
Enjoy comfortable luxury living at Bennington Pond! Our gorgeous apartment community—located in Groveport, OH—offers an amazing array of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
Results within 5 miles of Groveport
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Brice
26 Units Available
The Commons at Canal Winchester
6300 Refugee Rd, Canal Winchester, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1271 sqft
Home is where your heart is—prepare to fall in love with The Commons at Canal Winchester. This picturesque apartment community with easy access to downtown Columbus offers a variety of great amenities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Schirm Farm
17 Units Available
Schirm Farms
6340 Saddler Way, Winchester, OH
1 Bedroom
$915
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
978 sqft
Fall in love with newly renovated apartment homes at Schirm Farms, located in Canal Winchester—just outside of beautiful Columbus, OH.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
Independence Village
16 Units Available
Muirwood Village
3251 Haddington Dr, Reynoldsburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$858
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
932 sqft
Near Pickerington and Canal Winchester. Close to area dining and shopping. Spacious layouts with vaulted ceilings and designer upgrades. Pet-friendly. On-site garage parking. Near I-70 and I-270.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
White Ash
1 Unit Available
6500 Crab Apple Drive
6500 Crab Apple Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1695 sqft
6500 Crab Apple Drive Available 08/19/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo in White Oak Park - Canal Winchester!! - This lovely 2-story condo home is located in the quiet Lifestyle Community of White Oak Park in Canal Winchester, Ohio.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
1442 Hackworth Street
1442 Hackworth Street, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1750 sqft
Hamilton Schools Move in ready 3 bed 2.5 bath home. This home has hardwood floors in living, and bedrooms, fresh paint throughout, master bedroom with bath and walk in closet.

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Marion Franklin
1 Unit Available
3072 Huntington Drive
3072 Huntington Drive, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$989
864 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bth Ranch in Southfield area. Call 614-756-6959!!! - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bth Ranch in Southfield Call 614-756-6959!. Eat-in Kitchen, Newer hard wood floors, Spacious yard. Fridge Must have clean rental history for last 18 months.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Eastmoor
1 Unit Available
716 D S. Chesterfield Rd.
716 S Chesterfield Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
500 sqft
second floor unit hard wood floors off street parking 4 unit multi-family home
Results within 10 miles of Groveport
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Short North
2 Units Available
The Brunner Building
936 North High Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1230 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Brunner Building in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Victorian Village
5 Units Available
The Dennison
789 Dennison Avenue, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,745
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1187 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Dennison in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:54pm
Downtown Columbus
5 Units Available
LaGrande Jatte
441 East Town Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$870
Located in Columbus historic Olde Towne East neighborhood, La Grande Jatte residents live among the citys urban college campuses, art museums, dance troupes, theater companies and parks.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
Downtown Columbus
14 Units Available
Atlas
8 E Long St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$995
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1095 sqft
Modern and upscale, this community is near the downtown area with easy access for commuters. In a historic building within an urban setting. Several floorplan options.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:03pm
Downtown Columbus
1 Unit Available
Farber House
451 East Town Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$890
Located in Columbus historic Olde Towne East neighborhood, Farber House residents live among the citys urban college campuses, art museums, dance troupes, theater companies and parks.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
7 Units Available
Sterling Park Apartments
3660 Sterling Park Cir, Grove City, OH
1 Bedroom
$860
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
850 sqft
128-home community with 13 different parks nearby to satisfy your outdoor needs! Close to I-270 and I-71. Spacious homes with wood-style flooring, walk-in closets and full-size washer/dryer in unit.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Vasser Village
5 Units Available
Sky View Townhomes
1755 S 20th St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
827 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$846
1105 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in Vassor Village and only moments from Lincoln Park and Barack Park. There's a clubhouse, gym and pool that residents get to enjoy. Apartments have stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
$
Harrison West
33 Units Available
Village West
884 Thurber Dr W, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$995
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
958 sqft
Located in the revitalized Harrison West neighborhood, Village West is named for being on the bridge between Victorian Village and Harrison West to create the Village West name.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Downtown Columbus
13 Units Available
250 High
250 South High St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,290
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,313
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1145 sqft
Located near area freeways for an easy commute. Next to the Columbus Commons. On-site fitness center, secured parking garage, and rooftop lounge with panoramic views. Gourmet kitchens and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Stonebridge
23 Units Available
Collier Park
2201 Collier Crst, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$865
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
917 sqft
It’s time to love where you live! Located in Grove City, OH, Collier Park Apartment Homes offer a variety of must-have features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Downtown Columbus
14 Units Available
Highpoint on Columbus Commons
190 S High St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$949
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1359 sqft
Minutes from downtown Columbus and Columbus Commons Park. An updated community. Short-term leases and furnished apartments available. Premium finishes throughout. On-site clubhouse and business center. Lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Downtown Columbus
19 Units Available
Flats on Vine
205 Vine St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,007
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,232
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,653
1130 sqft
Flats on Vine offers upscale living in a downtown setting. Located in the most sought out downtown neighborhood, the Arena District.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
Greenbriar Farm
107 Units Available
Mayfair Village II
3331 E Broad St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$615
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$745
1239 sqft
Mayfair Apartments is located in east Columbus, OH and offers spacious and affordable one, two, and three bedroom townhomes and two bedroom garden apartment homes for rent.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Italian Village
19 Units Available
The Beeker
115 East Fifth Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,055
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1106 sqft
Located in the Short North at 5th Street and Summit, The Beeker will offer studios, one, two, and three bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
Downtown Columbus
28 Units Available
303
303 South Front Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$955
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1018 sqft
303 provides brand new living in the heart of Downtown Columbus that is unlike any other.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Downtown Columbus
17 Units Available
80 on the Commons
80 East Rich Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,220
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,506
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,412
1464 sqft
80 on the Commons overlooks the Columbus Commons in the heart of downtown Columbus, OH. 80 on the Commons embraces the downtown ambiance while giving its residents the high-rise lifestyle just above the hustle and bustle.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Groveport, OH

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Groveport renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

