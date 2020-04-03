999 Sweitzer Street

Amenities
FOR LEASE. Great location close to Hospital and Fairgrounds. Approximately 3800 square feet of finished office/retail area and secured warehouse space with loading dock. Attractive open space with large front windows. Clean and well maintained. Wall display fixtures installed. Counter Area. Private Office. Spacious bathroom. Energy efficient gas heating with central air conditioning. Wired for security system, telephone, computers. Paved parking. Owner will remodel to suit. LOCATION, SPACE, VALUE PRICED.