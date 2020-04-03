All apartments in Greenville
999 Sweitzer Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:50 PM

999 Sweitzer Street

999 Sweitzer Street · (937) 621-2460
Location

999 Sweitzer Street, Greenville, OH 45331

Price and availability

Studio

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,500

Studio · 1 Bath · 3800 sqft

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
FOR LEASE. Great location close to Hospital and Fairgrounds. Approximately 3800 square feet of finished office/retail area and secured warehouse space with loading dock. Attractive open space with large front windows. Clean and well maintained. Wall display fixtures installed. Counter Area. Private Office. Spacious bathroom. Energy efficient gas heating with central air conditioning. Wired for security system, telephone, computers. Paved parking. Owner will remodel to suit. LOCATION, SPACE, VALUE PRICED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 999 Sweitzer Street have any available units?
999 Sweitzer Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 999 Sweitzer Street currently offering any rent specials?
999 Sweitzer Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 999 Sweitzer Street pet-friendly?
No, 999 Sweitzer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenville.
Does 999 Sweitzer Street offer parking?
Yes, 999 Sweitzer Street does offer parking.
Does 999 Sweitzer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 999 Sweitzer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 999 Sweitzer Street have a pool?
No, 999 Sweitzer Street does not have a pool.
Does 999 Sweitzer Street have accessible units?
No, 999 Sweitzer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 999 Sweitzer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 999 Sweitzer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 999 Sweitzer Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 999 Sweitzer Street has units with air conditioning.
