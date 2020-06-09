/
/
greenville
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:36 PM
6 Apartments for rent in Greenville, OH📍
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
684 Wagner Avenue
684 Wagner Avenue, Greenville, OH
Studio
$2,000
1300 sqft
Here is your chance to have the visibility that your business deserves. Highest traffic count in the area. 1300 sq ft of available space.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
632 Wagner Avenue
632 Wagner Avenue, Greenville, OH
Studio
$1,600
2400 sqft
Office space for lease. This space has approximately 2400sf consisting of a large reception/lobby area, 4 large offices, breakroom, training room, storage room and 2 restrooms.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
638 Wagner Avenue
638 Wagner Avenue, Greenville, OH
Studio
$1,200
2200 sqft
Blank canvas waiting for your creation. This space is approximately 2200sf of retail area just waiting for a new life. Center on the busy Wagner Avenue corridor, 13,000+ cars go by the center every day.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
999 Sweitzer Street
999 Sweitzer Street, Greenville, OH
Studio
$2,500
3800 sqft
FOR LEASE. Great location close to Hospital and Fairgrounds. Approximately 3800 square feet of finished office/retail area and secured warehouse space with loading dock. Attractive open space with large front windows. Clean and well maintained.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
639 Wagner Avenue
639 Wagner Avenue, Greenville, OH
Studio
$995
4800 sqft
Office space for lease in a busy office/retail business center on Wagner Avenue. Space comprises of 4 offices, file room, reception space and lobby. The large office could be used as a conference room or add a wall for a 5th office.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
678 Wagner Ave.
678 Wagner Avenue, Greenville, OH
Studio
$1,800
Prime location for your business. Commercial office space available along Wagner Avenue. Building offers 2,940 sq ft of space with 7 private offices, 1 semi private office, Reception space, Lobby/Waiting room, large bullpen and break room.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Greenville rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,680.
Some of the colleges located in the Greenville area include University of Dayton, Ball State University, Sinclair Community College, Miami University-Hamilton, and Miami University-Oxford. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Greenville from include Dayton, Muncie, Middletown, Beavercreek, and Mason.