Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Nearly 2300 square foor gorgeous Green Local Schools home for rent! $2100 per month. Tenant pays e/g/w/s/t. Move in right away. $2100 deposit. Credit check will be done as well as a state and National backgrund check with evicitons and criminal history. Tenant will need id, poi, application and $50 cash per adult application fee to apply. Answer within 48 hours.