932 Thomas Road, Grandview Heights, OH 43212 Grandview Heights
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This three bedroom apartment is located in Grandview on Thomas Road between Mulford and Burr Ave. The property has a detached garage and a pull in parking space which can be conveniently reached by the ally.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5170578)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 932 Thomas Rd have any available units?
932 Thomas Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview Heights, OH.
What amenities does 932 Thomas Rd have?
Some of 932 Thomas Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 932 Thomas Rd currently offering any rent specials?
932 Thomas Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.