Grandview Heights, OH
932 Thomas Rd
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

932 Thomas Rd

932 Thomas Road · No Longer Available
Location

932 Thomas Road, Grandview Heights, OH 43212
Grandview Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This three bedroom apartment is located in Grandview on Thomas Road between Mulford and Burr Ave. The property has a detached garage and a pull in parking space which can be conveniently reached by the ally.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5170578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 932 Thomas Rd have any available units?
932 Thomas Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview Heights, OH.
What amenities does 932 Thomas Rd have?
Some of 932 Thomas Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 932 Thomas Rd currently offering any rent specials?
932 Thomas Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 932 Thomas Rd pet-friendly?
No, 932 Thomas Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grandview Heights.
Does 932 Thomas Rd offer parking?
Yes, 932 Thomas Rd offers parking.
Does 932 Thomas Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 932 Thomas Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 932 Thomas Rd have a pool?
No, 932 Thomas Rd does not have a pool.
Does 932 Thomas Rd have accessible units?
No, 932 Thomas Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 932 Thomas Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 932 Thomas Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 932 Thomas Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 932 Thomas Rd has units with air conditioning.

