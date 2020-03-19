All apartments in Grandview Heights
Find more places like 1304 Burr Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grandview Heights, OH
/
1304 Burr Ave
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

1304 Burr Ave

1304 Burr Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1304 Burr Ave, Grandview Heights, OH 43212
Grandview Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 04/15/20 Burr Ave - Property Id: 78150

Inside the town of Grandview Heights is this nice 2 bedroom 1 bath town-home it comes with
Gas Range Dishwasher and Garbage Disposal
Frost-Free Refrigerator
Refinished Hardwood Floors
New Forced Air Gas Furnace Central Air Conditioning
Recently Remodeled Bath
Painted Unfinished Basements with W/D Connections, Laundry Tub & Glass Block Windows
Each Unit Includes Off-Street Parking for One Resident Car
Upstairs Have Nice Sized Closets
This is $1200/month Resident pays for all utilities
City Provides Free Trash Yard Waste and Recycling Removal
Pet Fees: $250 non-refundable for dogs with $50 monthly pet rent
$150 non-refundable for cats with $20 monthly pet rent
Security Deposit is $1200
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/78150
Property Id 78150

(RLNE5602928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 Burr Ave have any available units?
1304 Burr Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview Heights, OH.
What amenities does 1304 Burr Ave have?
Some of 1304 Burr Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 Burr Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1304 Burr Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 Burr Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1304 Burr Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1304 Burr Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1304 Burr Ave offers parking.
Does 1304 Burr Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1304 Burr Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 Burr Ave have a pool?
No, 1304 Burr Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1304 Burr Ave have accessible units?
No, 1304 Burr Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 Burr Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1304 Burr Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1304 Burr Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1304 Burr Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OH
Upper Arlington, OHLincoln Village, OHBlacklick Estates, OHPowell, OHSunbury, OHJohnstown, OHLondon, OHCircleville, OHUrbana, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus