1304 Burr Ave

Available 04/15/20 Burr Ave - Property Id: 78150



Inside the town of Grandview Heights is this nice 2 bedroom 1 bath town-home it comes with

Gas Range Dishwasher and Garbage Disposal

Frost-Free Refrigerator

Refinished Hardwood Floors

New Forced Air Gas Furnace Central Air Conditioning

Recently Remodeled Bath

Painted Unfinished Basements with W/D Connections, Laundry Tub & Glass Block Windows

Each Unit Includes Off-Street Parking for One Resident Car

Upstairs Have Nice Sized Closets

This is $1200/month Resident pays for all utilities

City Provides Free Trash Yard Waste and Recycling Removal

Pet Fees: $250 non-refundable for dogs with $50 monthly pet rent

$150 non-refundable for cats with $20 monthly pet rent

Security Deposit is $1200

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/78150

