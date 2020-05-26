All apartments in Grandview Heights
Find more places like 1125 Northwest Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grandview Heights, OH
/
1125 Northwest Blvd
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 AM

1125 Northwest Blvd

1125 Northwest Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1125 Northwest Blvd, Grandview Heights, OH 43212
Grandview Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available 06/10/20 Available for a June 10 or 15 lease date. Updated half double close to everything Grandview has to offer! Hardwood floors, updated white kitchen and full bath Private basement with washer/dryer hook-up. Situated in an amazing location close to the Grandview Yard, Marshalls and Luck Bros Coffeehouse. The deposit is the same as the rent. This is a non-smoking, no pet building with no exceptions. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric and water usage.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5734880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 Northwest Blvd have any available units?
1125 Northwest Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview Heights, OH.
What amenities does 1125 Northwest Blvd have?
Some of 1125 Northwest Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 Northwest Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1125 Northwest Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 Northwest Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1125 Northwest Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grandview Heights.
Does 1125 Northwest Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1125 Northwest Blvd offers parking.
Does 1125 Northwest Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1125 Northwest Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 Northwest Blvd have a pool?
No, 1125 Northwest Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1125 Northwest Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1125 Northwest Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 Northwest Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1125 Northwest Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1125 Northwest Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1125 Northwest Blvd has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OH
Upper Arlington, OHLincoln Village, OHBlacklick Estates, OHPowell, OHSunbury, OHJohnstown, OHLondon, OHCircleville, OHUrbana, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus