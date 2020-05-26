1125 Northwest Blvd

Amenities
Available 06/10/20 Available for a June 10 or 15 lease date. Updated half double close to everything Grandview has to offer! Hardwood floors, updated white kitchen and full bath Private basement with washer/dryer hook-up. Situated in an amazing location close to the Grandview Yard, Marshalls and Luck Bros Coffeehouse. The deposit is the same as the rent. This is a non-smoking, no pet building with no exceptions. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric and water usage.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5734880)