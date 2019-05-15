1080 Northwest Boulevard

Amenities

Searching for that perfect home close to Grandview Yard / Grandview / OSU campus that is still a reasonable price? You found it here! Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment with original hardwood floor, huge living area with decorative fireplace and formal dining area, spacious bedroom, full kitchen with appliances and full bath. Located on the 2nd floor of building so no worry of noise from above. Includes 1 carport and back deck. Washer and dryer hook up and extra storage available in basement. Pets allowed with additional deposit and monthly fee. Landlord covers the water and trash. Nothing to do but move in! Call for showing today.