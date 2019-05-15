All apartments in Grandview Heights
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:13 AM

1080 Northwest Boulevard

1080 Northwest Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1080 Northwest Boulevard, Grandview Heights, OH 43212
Grandview Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Searching for that perfect home close to Grandview Yard / Grandview / OSU campus that is still a reasonable price? You found it here! Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment with original hardwood floor, huge living area with decorative fireplace and formal dining area, spacious bedroom, full kitchen with appliances and full bath. Located on the 2nd floor of building so no worry of noise from above. Includes 1 carport and back deck. Washer and dryer hook up and extra storage available in basement. Pets allowed with additional deposit and monthly fee. Landlord covers the water and trash. Nothing to do but move in! Call for showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1080 Northwest Boulevard have any available units?
1080 Northwest Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview Heights, OH.
What amenities does 1080 Northwest Boulevard have?
Some of 1080 Northwest Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1080 Northwest Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1080 Northwest Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1080 Northwest Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1080 Northwest Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1080 Northwest Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1080 Northwest Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1080 Northwest Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1080 Northwest Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1080 Northwest Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1080 Northwest Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1080 Northwest Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1080 Northwest Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1080 Northwest Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1080 Northwest Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1080 Northwest Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1080 Northwest Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
