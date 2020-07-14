Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool bbq/grill bike storage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly

With some of the largest floor plans on the market, MeadowView Townhomes offers open and spacious 3 bedroom townhomes at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include large walk-in closets, gorgeous updated kitchens and a WASHER & DRYER IN EVERY HOME! Located in Goshen, OH, MeadowView offers a serene and relaxing environment while still being close to all the exciting attractions! Residents of MeadowView truly get the best of both worlds. MeadowView Townhomes participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.