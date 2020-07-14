Amenities
With some of the largest floor plans on the market, MeadowView Townhomes offers open and spacious 3 bedroom townhomes at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include large walk-in closets, gorgeous updated kitchens and a WASHER & DRYER IN EVERY HOME! Located in Goshen, OH, MeadowView offers a serene and relaxing environment while still being close to all the exciting attractions! Residents of MeadowView truly get the best of both worlds. MeadowView Townhomes participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.