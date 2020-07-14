All apartments in Goshen
MeadowView Townhomes
MeadowView Townhomes

100 Country Lake Dr · (833) 642-2977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Country Lake Dr, Goshen, OH 45122

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 506 · Avail. now

$1,056

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1196 sqft

Unit 1202 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,056

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1196 sqft

Unit 1705 · Avail. now

$1,056

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1196 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from MeadowView Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
With some of the largest floor plans on the market, MeadowView Townhomes offers open and spacious 3 bedroom townhomes at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include large walk-in closets, gorgeous updated kitchens and a WASHER & DRYER IN EVERY HOME! Located in Goshen, OH, MeadowView offers a serene and relaxing environment while still being close to all the exciting attractions! Residents of MeadowView truly get the best of both worlds. MeadowView Townhomes participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300 - One Month's Rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per household/due at time of move-in ($100 refundable)
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Some breed & other restrictions may apply. Please call for more details.
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does MeadowView Townhomes have any available units?
MeadowView Townhomes has 3 units available starting at $1,056 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does MeadowView Townhomes have?
Some of MeadowView Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is MeadowView Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
MeadowView Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is MeadowView Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, MeadowView Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does MeadowView Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, MeadowView Townhomes offers parking.
Does MeadowView Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, MeadowView Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does MeadowView Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, MeadowView Townhomes has a pool.
Does MeadowView Townhomes have accessible units?
Yes, MeadowView Townhomes has accessible units.
Does MeadowView Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, MeadowView Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does MeadowView Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, MeadowView Townhomes has units with air conditioning.
