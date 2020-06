Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 07/01/20 Call ASAP for an appointment. Absolutely stunning three Bedroom home at the end of a cul-de-sac with all the charm just minutes to downtown Germantown. Completely renovated with wonderfully re-designed Gourmet Kitchen with beautiful soft close cabinets, recessed and pendant lighting, and full appliance package including Refrigerator/range/dishwasher/Microwave.The kitchen is completely Top of the Line! Master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom. Second and Third bedroom share a full bathroom. Boasts wide open single story floor plan with gorgeous woodwork and trim throughout. Classic living room with spacious and spotless bedrooms. Tons of other updates highlight the unmatched upgrades of this home. All newly painted with warm neutral decor' throughout! Relax in the enclosed rear porch or the sprawling rear fenced yard. Has an attached two car garage with entrance directly into the kitchen. Also has a small shed in the backyard for tools or mowers! You have to see this one to believe it. This one won't last long, call today to schedule a showing.



