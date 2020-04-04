All apartments in Germantown
26 N Cherry St
26 N Cherry St

26 North Cherry Street · (937) 477-4832
Location

26 North Cherry Street, Germantown, OH 45327
Germantown Village

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $1399 · Avail. now

$1,399

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1777 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Showing Now! Available April 1st. Absolutely stunning four Bedroom home with all the charm in the heart of downtown Germantown. Completely renovated with wonderfully re-designed Gourmet Kitchen with beautiful cabinets, recessed and pendant lighting, and stainless steel full appliance package including Refrigerator/microwave/stove/dishwasher. Kitchen and dining room feature gorgeous hardwood custom floors. Whole house Boasts cape cod style wide open floor plan with gorgeous woodwork and trim throughout with central air; classic Dining and Living rooms. Spacious and spotless bedrooms. Master bedroom features beautiful his and hers vanity as well as a walk in closet with tons of storage space. Also features a cozy home office. Two newly completed bathrooms, and tons of other updates highlight the unmatched upgrades of this home. All newly painted with warm neutral decor' throughout! Relax in the sprawling well cared-for fenced yard as well as detached one-car garage with tons of storage space available, or turn it into your workshop!

(RLNE1881516)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 N Cherry St have any available units?
26 N Cherry St has a unit available for $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26 N Cherry St have?
Some of 26 N Cherry St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 N Cherry St currently offering any rent specials?
26 N Cherry St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 N Cherry St pet-friendly?
No, 26 N Cherry St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 26 N Cherry St offer parking?
Yes, 26 N Cherry St does offer parking.
Does 26 N Cherry St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 N Cherry St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 N Cherry St have a pool?
No, 26 N Cherry St does not have a pool.
Does 26 N Cherry St have accessible units?
No, 26 N Cherry St does not have accessible units.
Does 26 N Cherry St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 N Cherry St has units with dishwashers.
Does 26 N Cherry St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26 N Cherry St has units with air conditioning.
