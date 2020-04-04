26 N Cherry St

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Showing Now! Available April 1st. Absolutely stunning four Bedroom home with all the charm in the heart of downtown Germantown. Completely renovated with wonderfully re-designed Gourmet Kitchen with beautiful cabinets, recessed and pendant lighting, and stainless steel full appliance package including Refrigerator/microwave/stove/dishwasher. Kitchen and dining room feature gorgeous hardwood custom floors. Whole house Boasts cape cod style wide open floor plan with gorgeous woodwork and trim throughout with central air; classic Dining and Living rooms. Spacious and spotless bedrooms. Master bedroom features beautiful his and hers vanity as well as a walk in closet with tons of storage space. Also features a cozy home office. Two newly completed bathrooms, and tons of other updates highlight the unmatched upgrades of this home. All newly painted with warm neutral decor' throughout! Relax in the sprawling well cared-for fenced yard as well as detached one-car garage with tons of storage space available, or turn it into your workshop!



(RLNE1881516)