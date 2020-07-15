/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:34 AM
28 Studio Apartments for rent in Gahanna, OH
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
13 Units Available
Little Turtle
Silvertree at Little Turtle
5350 Silverthorne Rd, Westerville, OH
Studio
$800
350 sqft
Welcome home to Silvertree at Little Turtle. Our quaint community is nestled in a residential setting in Westerville, Ohio. Near Highway 270, you can enjoy the #1 retail experience in America at Easton Town Center.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
46 Units Available
Easton
Easton Commons
4011 Easton Way, Columbus, OH
Studio
$878
660 sqft
This community is right across the street from Easton Market and Easton Town Center. Numerous amenities include hot tub, pool, valet service, 24-hour gym and much more. Recently renovated, smoke-free units have hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 AM
13 Units Available
Market and Main
195 E Main St, New Albany, OH
Studio
$1,221
802 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Market and Main in New Albany. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Gahanna
Last updated July 15 at 12:40 AM
23 Units Available
Gravity
500 West Broad Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$965
571 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gravity in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 12:18 AM
13 Units Available
Italian Village
The Beeker
115 East Fifth Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,045
525 sqft
Located in the Short North at 5th Street and Summit, The Beeker will offer studios, one, two, and three bedroom apartments.
Last updated July 14 at 10:38 AM
145 Units Available
Tri-Village
Heritage Apartments in Grandview
1361 Presidential Dr, Columbus, OH
Studio
$701
367 sqft
Standing out among premier Grandview Heights apartments, Heritage Apartments in Grandview delivers 30 unique styles of contemporary and spaciously appointed studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans to choose from.
Last updated July 14 at 10:38 AM
26 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
Industry Columbus
230 East Long Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$981
506 sqft
Industry puts you on the cutting edge of luxury living in Downtown Columbus. Wake up to a striking view from your apartment's floor-to-ceiling windows and prepare breakfast in your chef-caliber kitchen.
Last updated July 14 at 10:38 AM
128 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
Library Park
383 Oak Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$898
475 sqft
Located in Downtown Columbus and right next door to the Columbus Metropolitan Library, Library Park Apartments, a Pizzuti Development, delivers a prime locale near I-670/I-70, along with a variety of fully renovated studio, one-, and two-bedroom
Last updated July 15 at 05:12 AM
15 Units Available
Central Clintonville
Deco
3450 Indianola Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,019
642 sqft
Finally, all the benefits of Clintonville experienced through gracious, newly constructed apartments.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
15 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
Highpoint on Columbus Commons
190 S High St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,045
533 sqft
Minutes from downtown Columbus and Columbus Commons Park. An updated community. Short-term leases and furnished apartments available. Premium finishes throughout. On-site clubhouse and business center. Lots of storage.
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
28 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
80 on the Commons
80 East Rich Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,212
485 sqft
80 on the Commons overlooks the Columbus Commons in the heart of downtown Columbus, OH. 80 on the Commons embraces the downtown ambiance while giving its residents the high-rise lifestyle just above the hustle and bustle.
Last updated July 15 at 12:24 AM
5 Units Available
Victorian Village
The Jerome
1025 Dennison Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,199
578 sqft
The Jerome features 54 beautiful apartments for rent in the heart of Victorian Village, with secure parking and top of the line finishes including hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a washer and dryer, granite countertops, and so much more.
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
22 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
Flats on Vine
205 Vine St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,119
513 sqft
Flats on Vine offers upscale living in a downtown setting. Located in the most sought out downtown neighborhood, the Arena District.
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
26 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
Arena Crossing Apartments
425 N Front St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$909
568 sqft
Live in one of Columbus' most popular neighborhoods-The Arena District.
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
22 Units Available
Worthington Highlands
Polaris Crossing
1100 Polaris Crossing Blvd, Westerville, OH
Studio
$980
514 sqft
Located in Westerville, Ohio, Polaris Crossing Apartments is a beautiful community that you would be proud to call home.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
56 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
The Nicholas
12 W Gay St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,225
554 sqft
Now Open!An Edwards Urban Community Welcome home to The Nicholas, a new Edwards Urban Community, offering luxury apartments in the heart of Downtown Columbus.
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
23 Units Available
Grandview Heights
The Meridian
1401 Aschinger Blvd, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,131
465 sqft
Off 5th Avenue in the heart of Grandview, minutes to OSU, Short North and Arena District. Crown-molding accents, granite countertops, wood flooring, gourmet kitchens. Tree-lined streets and resort-style swimming pool with outdoor grills and lounge.
Last updated June 30 at 10:39 PM
9 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
Xander on State
265 E State St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$970
414 sqft
Conveniently located in the Discovery District of Downtown Columbus, Xander on State offers an all-inclusive living experience.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
17 Units Available
Weinland Park
One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,069
497 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards CommunityMinutes from The Ohio State University, OSU Med Center and downtown Columbus, One Pearl Place, an Edwards Community, offers brand new Studio, 1, 2, and 2BR Den apartments.
Last updated July 15 at 12:31 AM
19 Units Available
985 High at the Castle
985 North High Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,195
531 sqft
985 High at The Castle features 105 high-end apartments in Columbus, OH. Located at the corner of W.
Last updated July 15 at 12:15 AM
30 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
303
303 South Front Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$955
450 sqft
303 provides brand new living in the heart of Downtown Columbus that is unlike any other.
Last updated July 15 at 12:01 AM
1 Unit Available
Short North
40 West
40 West Third Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
$989
341 sqft
40 West offers unique boutique apartment living conveniently located in the Victorian Village, close to the Short North and its vibrant shopping, dining, and entertainment choices.
Last updated January 16 at 03:10 PM
14 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
223 E Town Street
223 E Town St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,302
632 sqft
Offering brand new studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with an industrial feel, 223 E Town puts you at the epicenter of downtown living.
Last updated July 15 at 12:29 AM
4 Units Available
Central Clintonville
Clintonville Commons
4030 N High St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$659
350 sqft
Come get cozy at Clintonville Commons! With an unbeatable location in a trendy neighborhood, you will find the perfect place to relax, enjoy nature and experience one-of-a-kind independent shops, top notch restaurants, coffee houses, live music
