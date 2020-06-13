Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

88 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Forestville, OH

Finding an apartment in Forestville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Last updated January 14 at 12:10pm
Forestville
4 Units Available
Immaculate Townhomes
1277 Immaculate Lane, Forestville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Immaculate Townhomes in Forestville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Forestville
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
4 Units Available
Fox Chase North Apts
4100 Fox Run Trl, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
Just off I-275 near Eastgate Mall and Jungle Jim's International Market. This community offers a fitness center, two tennis courts, a dog park, and a resort-style pool. Apartments feature oak cabinetry, name-brand appliances, and fireplaces.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Cherry Grove
1 Unit Available
1525 Turquoise Drive
1525 Turquoise Drive, Cherry Grove, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,890
1575 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath gorgeous home conveniently located in Summit Hills neighborhood.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Fruit Hill
1 Unit Available
7149 Woodridge Drive
7149 Woodridge Drive, Fruit Hill, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,890
1750 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! Welcome home to this charming 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home located in the family friendly neighborhood in Forest
Results within 5 miles of Forestville
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
4 Units Available
Timber Glen Apts
4473 Spruce Creek Dr #4, Batavia, OH
2 Bedrooms
$919
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to I-275. Two-bedroom garden-style apartments with spacious living and dining rooms, fully equipped kitchens and full-sized bathrooms. Each building has its own entryway mail center and laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Newtown
11 Units Available
Ivy Hills Place
7401 Pondview Place, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1293 sqft
Private Deck to Enjoy the View - Open spacious front to rear floor plan featuring new carpet and plank flooring. This home includes large closets, washer and dryer and detached garage.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Turpin Hills
4 Units Available
Woods of Turpin Apartments
6375 Clough Pike, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$705
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
925 sqft
Located in Historic Anderson Township. Retro-styled apartments in a quiet area. On 40 acres of property. Pet-friendly. Minutes from I-275. Apartments feature updated kitchens, laundry hook-ups, and carpeting. On-site pool and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
6 Units Available
Heritage Hill Estates
8288 Wooster Pike, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$897
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
915 sqft
Located near US 50, public parks and the Little Miami River. Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with granite countertops, patio/balconies, breakfast nooks and extra storage. Amenities include a pool, playground and picnic area.
Last updated June 13 at 06:20pm
7 Units Available
Avalon at the Pointe
4380 Eastgate Blvd, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,002
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1008 sqft
Great central Cincinnati location close to shops and restaurants. Community has a 24-hour gym, bike storage, coffee bar, pool and dog park. Newly constructed units have hardwood floors and large walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Mount Washington
6 Units Available
Deer Hill
2551 Spindlehill Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$830
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
950 sqft
Energy-efficient windows and extra storage in air-conditioned units wired for cable and high-speed internet. Round-the-clock gym and emergency maintenance. Across the street from Stanbery Park and Stern Preserve.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
1 Unit Available
Waterbury
4140 Mount Carmel Tobasco Road, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$694
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterbury Apartments strives to provide you with the comforts of home that you want, with a price that you will love. Our one, and two-bedroom apartments were designed with you in mind.
Last updated January 14 at 12:13pm
Mount Washington
7 Units Available
Riverstone Court
5623 Beechmont Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$670
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
877 sqft
5623 Beechmont Apt. 4 Available 06/12/20 Spacious 2BR - This Spacious 2 BR has original hardwood floors and upgrades throughout. Open floor plan with natural light streaming through every window! (RLNE2018895)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mariemont
1 Unit Available
3871 Beech Street
3871 Beech Street, Mariemont, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Quaint Historic Townhome - Property Id: 31687 Beautifully updated historic townhome. Living room and large eat-in-kitchen on first floor. All hardwood floors, central air-conditioning, storm windows/doors.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Summerside
1 Unit Available
4797 Klatte Road
4797 Klatte Road, Summerside, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,345
1209 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Salem Heights
1 Unit Available
1011 Baytree Court
1011 Baytree Court, Salem Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1548 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Dry Run
1 Unit Available
2007 Knightsbridge Drive
2007 Knightsbridge Drive, Dry Run, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1508 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! Welcome home to this gorgeous 3 bedroom, 1.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Fairfax
1 Unit Available
3728 Southern Avenue
3728 Southern Avenue, Fairfax, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1546 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 full bath brick home located in the award-winning Mariemont City School District has undergone a full renovation last year.

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Mount Washington
1 Unit Available
5466 Beechmont Ave. - C02
5466 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
750 sqft
Large one bedroom apartment in Mt. Washington at the foot of the Beechmont levy. Easy access to downtown and many of the amenities in the area. COMPLETELY RENOVATED APARTMENT. New Kitchen, open concept with new cabinets and countertops.

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Fairfax
1 Unit Available
3727 Belmont Street- 3
3727 Belmont Ave, Mariemont, OH
Studio
$695
400 sqft
Adorable studio unit available! This apartment rents for $695 per month and that includes all of your utilities! - Walking distance to Mariemont Square - All Utilities Included - Charming/Quiet Street - Walking distance to Parks and Local Shops! -

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Madisonville
1 Unit Available
6930 Palmetto Street
6930 Palmetto Street, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
Wow Terrific house! Close to it all! New Must see Kitchen! Counter bar/ample counter space/pantry, stainless appliances. Open floor plan w/ spacious rooms. Refinished Hardwood Floors.

Last updated June 13 at 09:12pm
Salem Heights
1 Unit Available
6578 Wyndwatch Dr
6578 Wyndwatch Drive, Hamilton County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
4770 sqft
Everything you’ve been searching for and more, this stunning single family rental opportunity was designed with beauty and versatility in mind.

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Mount Washington
1 Unit Available
5468 Beechmont Ave. - D02
5468 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$925
975 sqft
Completely Renovated, Large 2 Bed Apartment in Mt. Washington. Excellent Location. Less than a 1/2 mile from Lunken Playfield. Close to many amenities. Near Mt. Lookout, Oakley, Hyde Park. 15 minutes from Downtown and on a bus line.
Results within 10 miles of Forestville
Last updated June 13 at 06:54pm
Walnut Hills
21 Units Available
Poste Apartments
739 East Mcmillan Street, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$912
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1018 sqft
Located in the hilltop neighborhood of Walnut Hills, Poste is a mixed-use community of apartment homes and retail space.
Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
Taylors Landing
29 Units Available
Aqua on the Levee
100 Aqua Way, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,345
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront living with stunning views. On-site resort-like pool, business center, pet spa and fitness center. Pet playground along with a grilling veranda provided. Private balconies, gourmet kitchens, and FiOptics TV and internet.
City Guide for Forestville, OH

"Cincinnati where the river winds / Across the Mason and the Dixon Line / Heaven waits for me I know / In Cincinnati, Ohio Cincinnati, Ohio"- Connie Smith, Cincinnati, OH (1967), the largest city near Forestville

Clustered around Route 125, the census-designated place of Forestville isn't quite in downtown Cincinnati, but at 13 miles away, it's close enough to count. Definitely a suburban neighborhood, the vibe in Forestville is residential mixed with the convenience of modernity. Great restaurants? Check. Shopping? You bet. A busy main thoroughfare? It's all right here in Forestville. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Forestville, OH

Finding an apartment in Forestville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

