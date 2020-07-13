/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:34 PM
18 Apartments for rent in Fairlawn, OH with pool
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Fairlawn Heights
207 Winchester Rd-204
207 Winchester Rd, Fairlawn, OH
1 Bedroom
$690
900 sqft
This adorable one bedroom unit is warm, welcoming haven from the craziness of the outside world. Fully equipped Kitchen is perfect for the amateur chef. Plenty of cabinet and closet space. The only thing it needs is you.
Results within 5 miles of Fairlawn
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Merriman Valley
Cascade Falls
1761 E Waterford Ct, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$853
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$957
1160 sqft
One step onto Cascade Falls Apartments and you'll instantly realize why living here is different than any other community in town.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Merriman Valley
1599 Hampton Knoll Dr
1599 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$914
1000 sqft
1599 - Quail
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Merriman Valley
1687 Hampton Knoll Dr
1687 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$984
1000 sqft
1687 - Quail Deluxe
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Merriman Valley
1651 Hampton Knoll Dr
1651 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$785
870 sqft
1651 - Robin
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Merriman Valley
1681 Hampton Knoll Dr
1681 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$914
1000 sqft
1681 - Quail
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Merriman Valley
1667 Hampton Knoll Dr
1667 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$944
1080 sqft
1667 - Pelican
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Merriman Valley
1643 Hampton Knoll Dr
1643 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$944
1080 sqft
1643 - Pelican
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Merriman Valley
1715 Hampton Knoll Dr
1715 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$914
1000 sqft
1715 - Quail
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Merriman Valley
1827 Hampton Knoll Dr
1827 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$864
870 sqft
1827 - Robin Deluxe
Results within 10 miles of Fairlawn
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
23 Units Available
Stratford Crossings
600 Grant Allen Way, Wadsworth, OH
1 Bedroom
$910
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1161 sqft
Apartments in this smoke-free community benefit from 24-hr onsite maintenance, internet access, business center, and parking. Easy access to nearby I-76. Spacious rooms feature ceiling fans, private patio & balcony, and in-suite washer/dryers.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
6 Units Available
Mud Brook
Linden Lane Apartments
3504 Wyoga Lake Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,055
1020 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1257 sqft
Stylish homes with designer cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Ample on-site amenities, including bike racks, picnic areas, and coffee bar. Explore nature at nearby Riding Run Conservation Area. Near shops and restaurants on Hudson Drive.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
10 Units Available
Mallard's Crossing Apartments
4004 E Normandy Park Dr, Medina, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,004
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1045 sqft
Each unit has its own laundry and patio or balcony. Amenities include a business center, playground and pool. Close to OH 218 and shops and restaurants on the edge of Medina.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
16 Units Available
Newport Landing
234 Mallard Point Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$840
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1247 sqft
Plenty of outdoor recreation nearby in the Portage Lake Recreation area. Outdoor heated pool, renovated clubhouse, on-site staff and 24-hour maintenance. High-speed internet access available.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
23 Units Available
Wyndham Ridge Apartments
4020 Wyndham Ridge Dr, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$870
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
1070 sqft
Great location near I-77 and the Ohio Turnpike in the Stow-Munroe Falls School district. Apartments include walk-in closets, bonus rooms, vaulted ceilings, and washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
University Park
Fir Hill Towers
55 Fir Hill, Akron, OH
Studio
$725
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$760
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1129 sqft
Enjoy the convenience and prestige of hi-rise living at Fir Hill Towers. This most special community is centrally located within walking distance of downtown and in the hub of the University of Akron campus.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
368 Cheshire Rd
368 Cheshire Road, Hudson, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1902 sqft
Stunning Hudson home available for rent. Desirable sprawling ranch layout. Fresh paint and new carpet. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, formal living and dining rooms family room and first floor laundry.
1 of 19
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
311 Bucknell Ct
311 Bucknell Ct, Broadview Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1592 sqft
Wonderful townhouse available for rent in New Hampton! Open first floor layout w/ 2 story foyer, vaulted great room, spacious eat-in kitchen offering all appliances & a convenient powder room.