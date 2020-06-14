/
1 bedroom apartments
29 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fairlawn, OH
Fairlawn Heights
1 Unit Available
207 Winchester Rd-204
207 Winchester Rd, Fairlawn, OH
1 Bedroom
$690
900 sqft
This adorable one bedroom unit is warm, welcoming haven from the craziness of the outside world. Fully equipped Kitchen is perfect for the amateur chef. Plenty of cabinet and closet space. The only thing it needs is you.
Results within 5 miles of Fairlawn
Merriman Valley
7 Units Available
Cascade Falls
1761 E Waterford Ct, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$799
694 sqft
One step onto Cascade Falls Apartments and you'll instantly realize why living here is different than any other community in town.
Highland Square
1 Unit Available
276 Merriman Rd
276 Merriman Road, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
1226 sqft
276 Merriman Rd. #1 - Property Id: 284805 One floor living in this beautiful, well cared for, and rarely available, 1 bedroom apartment in Historic Highland Square.
Merriman Valley
1 Unit Available
1667 Hampton Knoll Dr
1667 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$944
1080 sqft
1667 - Pelican
Merriman Valley
1 Unit Available
1643 Hampton Knoll Dr
1643 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$944
1080 sqft
1643 - Pelican
Merriman Valley
1 Unit Available
1623 Hampton Knoll Dr
1623 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$785
870 sqft
1623 - Robin
Merriman Valley
1 Unit Available
1827 Hampton Knoll Dr
1827 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$864
870 sqft
1827 - Robin Deluxe
Merriman Valley
1 Unit Available
1651 Hampton Knoll Dr
1651 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$785
870 sqft
1651 - Robin
Merriman Valley
1 Unit Available
1567 Hampton Knoll Dr
1567 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$944
1080 sqft
1567 - Pelican SPECIAL $925
Highland Square
1 Unit Available
769 West Exchange St
769 West Exchange Street, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$650
One bedroom apartment located on West Exchange Street! This first floor unit features hardwood floors throughout its unique layout, a private side entrance, basement access, laundry hookups, and all utilities are paid by the landlord.
Highland Square
1 Unit Available
17 Neal Court
17 Neal Ct, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$550
472 sqft
Welcome to ranch style living- one bedroom side by side duplex for rent. Cozy living space with washer and dryer hook ups. Each unit has a stove and refrigerator, as well as individual hot water and furnace.
Results within 10 miles of Fairlawn
25 Units Available
Stratford Crossings
600 Grant Allen Way, Wadsworth, OH
1 Bedroom
$915
823 sqft
Apartments in this smoke-free community benefit from 24-hr onsite maintenance, internet access, business center, and parking. Easy access to nearby I-76. Spacious rooms feature ceiling fans, private patio & balcony, and in-suite washer/dryers.
Mud Brook
3 Units Available
Linden Lane Apartments
3504 Wyoga Lake Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,038
1020 sqft
Stylish homes with designer cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Ample on-site amenities, including bike racks, picnic areas, and coffee bar. Explore nature at nearby Riding Run Conservation Area. Near shops and restaurants on Hudson Drive.
Verified
40 Units Available
Wyndham Ridge Apartments
4020 Wyndham Ridge Dr, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$849
835 sqft
Great location near I-77 and the Ohio Turnpike in the Stow-Munroe Falls School district. Apartments include walk-in closets, bonus rooms, vaulted ceilings, and washers and dryers.
7 Units Available
Newport Landing
234 Mallard Point Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$825
774 sqft
Plenty of outdoor recreation nearby in the Portage Lake Recreation area. Outdoor heated pool, renovated clubhouse, on-site staff and 24-hour maintenance. High-speed internet access available.
6 Units Available
Mallard's Crossing Apartments
4004 E Normandy Park Dr, Medina, OH
1 Bedroom
$885
878 sqft
Each unit has its own laundry and patio or balcony. Amenities include a business center, playground and pool. Close to OH 218 and shops and restaurants on the edge of Medina.
Chapel Hill
104 Units Available
Summit Ridge
1111 Independence Avenue, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$695
578 sqft
Summit Ridge is situated in a uniquely private and tranquil setting in the heart of Cuyahoga Falls and just minutes from Downtown Akron.
University Park
Contact for Availability
Fir Hill Towers
55 Fir Hill, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$760
720 sqft
Enjoy the convenience and prestige of hi-rise living at Fir Hill Towers. This most special community is centrally located within walking distance of downtown and in the hub of the University of Akron campus.
1 Unit Available
624 E Hopocan Ave
624 East Hopocan Avenue, Barberton, OH
1 Bedroom
$610
One bedroom apartment - Property Id: 294053 Beautiful one bedroom apartment for rent in Barberton. Owner pays all utilities except electric. Coin operated laundry available in building. Please call to schedule a tour of this property.
Tallmadge Avenue
1 Unit Available
1300 Bailey Rd
1300 Bailey Road, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$645
One Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 212383 Beautiful one bedroom one bath apartment. Refrigerator, range and air conditioning included. Coin operated laundry in building. Please call to set up a time to tour. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Middlebury
1 Unit Available
797 E Market St
797 East Market Street, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$875
550 sqft
797 Residence - Property Id: 287263 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287263 Property Id 287263 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5808029)
Firestone Park
1 Unit Available
811 East Wilbeth Rd
811 East Wilbeth Road, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$575
1 bedroom 1 bath apt on E. Wilbeth. Newly painted, flooring, etc. $575 rent $575 deposit waived if moved in by 3-31-20. No credit check. Only State and national check on evictions and criminal history. $50 app fee per adult. Answer in 48 hours.
East Akron
1 Unit Available
675 Virginia Ave
675 Virginia Avenue, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$525
440 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath home for rent. Fenced in yard. $550 deposit and $550 rent. Move in ready! Tenant pays e/g/w/s/t No credit check. $50 app fee per adult to pull a criminal and eviction history. Answer within 48 hours.
1 Unit Available
1724 Sackett Ave
1724 Sackett Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
1724 Sackett Ave #UP, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 is a great 2nd floor apartment that is 1 bedroom that is longer than width close to 14' x 8' with a walk-in closet with 4 hanging bars and shoe rack, linen closet included with full bath that is bright