Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Mariemont Schools Rental. One block from the Murray Biketrail, 2 miles from 50W Brewery- simple house with plenty of livability. 2 bedrooms on the first floor and third on second floor. Washer and Dryer in basement. Fenced yard with one 50lb dog allowed. New furnace/AC. Application required with background check. Renters insurance is required.