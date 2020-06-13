Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM

46 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Fairborn, OH

Finding an apartment in Fairborn that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Fairborn
1616 Valley Oak Ln, Fairborn, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1390 sqft
A new apartment community in a quiet area. This smoke-free community offers a single-story design with two bathrooms, walk-in closets, and a den. Private attached garage provided. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
Brinley Place
2335 Long Vista Ln, Fairborn, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1355 sqft
Convenient to Wright Patterson Air Force Base and Wright State University. Two-bedroom apartments with chef-ready kitchens, spacious bathrooms and ample outdoor space. On-site coffee bar, clubroom, swimming pool, athletic center and bark park.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1385 Maplegrove Drive
1385 Maplegrove Dr, Fairborn, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1636 sqft
1385 Maplegrove Drive Available 06/19/20 1385 Maplegrove 3BR/1.5BA (Fairborn) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Fairborn, Ohio.

1 of 14

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
607 Flintridge Drive
607 Flintridge Drive, Fairborn, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
744 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom Home in Fairborn - Spacious 2 bedroom ranch in Fairborn with larger than average rooms. This home provides 2 large bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room, kitchen, and laundry room. Located on a corner lot with a HUGE storage shed.
Results within 1 mile of Fairborn
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:45pm
9 Units Available
The Promenade at Beaver Creek
4026 Promenade Blvd, Beavercreek, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1205 sqft
Within the suburbs, but minutes from downtown. Walk-in closets, designer kitchens, vaulted ceilings and a pool. Featuring fireplaces, a 24-hour gym and a landscaped community.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
Windsor Place
3944 Camberlee Way, Beavercreek, OH
2 Bedrooms
$840
1001 sqft
Windsor Place offers affordable apartments that are perfect for students and families looking for their next place to call home. All apartment homes have two bedrooms, with larger ones also boasting a den.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
2 Units Available
Enclave
2743 Monterey Cir, Beavercreek, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
928 sqft
Cozy apartments with breakfast bars and energy efficient appliances. Community includes a laundry center, tennis court and grilling area. Near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Close to The Mall at Fairfield Commons for convenient shopping.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 09:34pm
1 Unit Available
3626 Sequoia Dr Beavercreek Oh 45431-3780
3626 Sequoia Drive, Beavercreek, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1453 sqft
This home has it all! 3 Bed 2.5 Bath and 9' ceilings on 1st floor, huge 2 story great room, adjacent dining area opens to kitchen with breakfast bar, plenty of cupboard space and all appliances provided.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
1942 Daffodil Drive
1942 Daffodil Drive, Greene County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
3286 sqft
TXT- Jay 937-898-2661 for a showing. $50 app fee. Include $100 Partial security deposit with application. If unable to approve application than $100 is refunded. Please visit our website RentMGM.
Results within 5 miles of Fairborn
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
10 Units Available
Mallard Landing
2372 Mallard Ln, Beavercreek, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just one mile south of I-675, these one-, two- and three-bedroom units offer amenities including utility rooms, ceiling fans, whirlpool appliances and ceramic tile surrounding the tub. Fireplaces and vaulted ceilings in select units.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
2 Units Available
Amhurst Apartments
4151 Amston Drive, Dayton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$545
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amhurst Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Amhurst is one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Dayton.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Forest Ridge Quail Hollow
1 Unit Available
4019 Quail Bush Drive
4019 Quail Bush Drive, Dayton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2418 sqft
THIS HOME HAS AN APPROVED APPLICANT AND IS IN THE PROCESS OF BEING RENTED!! This beautiful home offers three bedrooms and two in a half. Huge home with a large privacy fenced in back yard. Has newer stainless steal appliances. Dishwasher included.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Forest Ridge Quail Hollow
1 Unit Available
4750 Whitewood Court
4750 Whitewood Court, Dayton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2868 sqft
Fantastic Quad In Dayton/HuberHts/Riverside Area With 2 Family Rooms & Mad River Schools - Minutes From WPAFB, WSU, Fairfield Commons Mall, Restaurants and Parks Plenty Of Room For Your Family (RLNE2519208)
Results within 10 miles of Fairborn
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
11 Units Available
Rivers Edge
4346 Riverside Dr, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$659
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$779
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhouses. Residents have full use of the three on-site pools, dog park and fitness center. Located close to I-75 and the Stillwater River Park trails.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
Downtown Dayton
17 Units Available
The Landing
115 W Monument Ave, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$899
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Landing in Dayton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
$
67 Units Available
Gateway At The Greene
3313 East Stroop Road, Kettering, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
760 sqft
Welcome to Gateway at The Greene. Enjoy city living and the comfort of newly remodeled apartments in Kettering, OH across from The Greene Town Center (Beavercreek, OH). All new rents.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Sugarcreek Township
4339 Callalily Dr, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1337 sqft
Nice residential neighborhood in Whites Corner just a short drive from Miami Valley Hospital South and Sugarcreek MetroPark. Fully equipped kitchens with pass-through dining bars.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Tipp City
3044 Burgyne Court, Tipp City, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1348 sqft
Apartment features energy-efficient two-bedroom units with spacious living areas. Convenient access to the U.S. Air Force Museum, Carriage Hill MetroPark and the University of Dayton.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
12 Units Available
Element Oakwood
310 Old River Trl, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1341 sqft
Discover the exceptional lifestyle at Element Oakwood. Our brand-new apartment homes are nestled in the community of Oakwood near Downtown Dayton.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
1 Unit Available
Pine Run Townhomes
5541 Bengie Ct, Huber Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$796
1000 sqft
Great location for commuters, with easy access to I-70 and I-75. Community offers playground, emergency maintenance and parking. Apartments have fenced-in patio, washers and dryers, and large bedrooms.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Riverdale
1 Unit Available
31 Pointview Ave
31 Pointview Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$825
Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex move in ready! (RLNE5298293)

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
270 E Nottingham Rd
270 East Nottingham Road, Montgomery County, OH
1 Bedroom
$550
Move in Ready! (RLNE5298552)

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
350 East Nottingham Road,
350 East Nottingham Road, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$845
1176 sqft
350 East Nottingham Road, Available 06/19/20 350 E Nottingham 3BR/1.5BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our gorgeous 3BR/1.5BA, home located in Dayton. This home is Newly Renovated with new flooring, and an updated electrical.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4215 Bergamot Drive
4215 Bergamot Drive, Huber Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2578 sqft
4215 Bergamot Drive Available 07/16/20 Gorgeous Four Bedroom/Four Bath Home In Carriage Trail North of I-70 In Tipp City - Minutes From Shopping, Restaurants, Parks/Green Space, Carriage Hill Farm, State Route 201, State Route 202, State Route 40
City Guide for Fairborn, OH

"Now I know Im going back to Fairborn / Now I know its where I gotta be / And the road Im walking down / Goes on and on and on and on and on in front of me." (-Alice Peacock, "Fairborn")

Located at the junction of I-675 and I-70, Fairborn, Ohio has the charm of a small town and the convenience of a city. Just a couple of minutes away from Dayton, this is a city of 32,300 people. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Fairborn, OH

Finding an apartment in Fairborn that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

