Delshire, OH
4166 Copperfield Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:54 PM

4166 Copperfield Lane

4166 Copperfield Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4166 Copperfield Lane, Delshire, OH 45238
Delshire

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4166 Copperfield Lane have any available units?
4166 Copperfield Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Delshire, OH.
Is 4166 Copperfield Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4166 Copperfield Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4166 Copperfield Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4166 Copperfield Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4166 Copperfield Lane offer parking?
No, 4166 Copperfield Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4166 Copperfield Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4166 Copperfield Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4166 Copperfield Lane have a pool?
No, 4166 Copperfield Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4166 Copperfield Lane have accessible units?
No, 4166 Copperfield Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4166 Copperfield Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4166 Copperfield Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4166 Copperfield Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4166 Copperfield Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
