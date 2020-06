Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry tennis court

**Only Applicants Over 55 Considered**



Second floor 1 bedroom apartment located on convenient corner in Cheviot. All senior occupants, easy access to Bridgetown Road. Across the street from the library, field house, tennis courts and greenspace.



Building features on site laundry, with individual washer hook up and coin operated dryer. Secure storage available for each apartment.



Application: 2740.managebuilding.com

Questions: info@2740properties.com