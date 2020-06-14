Apartment List
21 Apartments for rent in Centerville, OH with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Centerville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
21 Units Available
Allure Apartments
350 Arden Way, Centerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,190
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1264 sqft
Are you looking for an exceptional living experience? Our brand-new community on Arden Way has answered your request for societal beautification and for ultramodern customer service.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
5 Units Available
Normandy Club
7677 Tours Ln, Centerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$925
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, spacious closets and washer/dryer hookups. Enjoy pool, weight room, spa/hot tub, sundeck, jacuzzi. Centerville neighborhood with easy access to public transit, I-675 and Grant Park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
24 Units Available
Gateway Lofts Centerville
701 E Alex Bell Rd, Centerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$980
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1046 sqft
Gateway Lofts Centerville is a brand-new apartment community nestled just south of Dayton in Centerville, Ohio. Our charming one and two-bedroom apartments for rent feature luxurious finishes and sophisticated amenities - all in a great location.
Results within 1 mile of Centerville
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
23 Units Available
The Reserve at Miller Farm
551 Shelbourne Ln, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$960
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1542 sqft
Located in Washington Township, these units offer a huge selection of modern amenities, including a modern fitness center, wood grain floors, 9-foot ceilings and ceiling fans, whirlpool appliances, and wood cabinets.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
Washington Place
8801 Motter Ln, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$780
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1490 sqft
Convenient complex located close to shops and restaurants in Dayton Mall. Modern apartments with breakfast bar, air conditioning, large closets and washer/dryer. Amenities on site include clubhouse, dry cleaning, fitness center and pool.
Results within 5 miles of Centerville
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Oakwood Apartments
1308 Camphill Way, West Carrollton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
1000 sqft
1320 Camphill Way #3 Available 07/10/20 - (RLNE2822679)
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
$
67 Units Available
Gateway At The Greene
3313 East Stroop Road, Kettering, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
760 sqft
Welcome to Gateway at The Greene. Enjoy city living and the comfort of newly remodeled apartments in Kettering, OH across from The Greene Town Center (Beavercreek, OH). All new rents.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
12 Units Available
Element Oakwood
310 Old River Trl, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1260 sqft
Discover the exceptional lifestyle at Element Oakwood. Our brand-new apartment homes are nestled in the community of Oakwood near Downtown Dayton.
Results within 10 miles of Centerville
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
10 Units Available
Mallard Landing
2372 Mallard Ln, Beavercreek, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just one mile south of I-675, these one-, two- and three-bedroom units offer amenities including utility rooms, ceiling fans, whirlpool appliances and ceramic tile surrounding the tub. Fireplaces and vaulted ceilings in select units.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:03pm
1 Unit Available
Windsor Place
3944 Camberlee Way, Beavercreek, OH
2 Bedrooms
$840
889 sqft
Windsor Place offers affordable apartments that are perfect for students and families looking for their next place to call home. All apartment homes have two bedrooms, with larger ones also boasting a den.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
University Park
1 Unit Available
11 Rogge St
11 Rogge Street, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Brown St Three beds and Two Baths House - Property Id: 284123 Furnished 3 beds and two baths house. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284123 Property Id 284123 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5794630)

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
University Park
1 Unit Available
59 Rogge St
59 Rogge Street, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Sunlight Three Beds and Two Baths House. - Property Id: 213480 Furnished three beds and two baths house Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213480 Property Id 213480 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5791574)

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
University Park
1 Unit Available
55 Rogge St
55 Rogge Street, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Furnished 3 beds and 2 Baths House on Rogge St - Property Id: 213466 Furnished 3 beds and 2 baths on Rogge st for Students. Tenant pays the electric, gas, and water bills. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Old North Dayton
1 Unit Available
2005 Stegman Avenue,
2005 Stegman Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$745
960 sqft
2005 Stegman Avenue, Available 06/16/20 2005 Stegman Ave 3BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
North Riverdale
1 Unit Available
24 E Hillcrest Ave
24 East Hillcrest Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$825
Two-story duplex with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Large covered front porch. It has its own living room, dining room, hardwood floors, and kitchen. Unfinished basement for additional storage. (RLNE5772145)

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Burkhardt
1 Unit Available
1129 Huffman Avenue
1129 Huffman Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$875
1303 sqft
Come and see this totally remodeled gem! Gorgeous sun-room on the front porch is perfect for sipping your morning coffee while preparing for the day. All new wood laminate flooring throughout this home is sure to impress.

1 of 30

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
2791 Oriole Drive
2791 Oriole Drive, Beavercreek, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1538 sqft
Beavercreek Brick Ranch - Beavercreek brick ranch. Three bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a 2 car garage with 2 remotes. Central air and high efficiency heating system. Stove and refrigerator are included.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
College Hill
1 Unit Available
1966 Victoria Avenue
1966 Victoria Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
875 sqft
2 Unit multi-family home 12 month lease Deposit: $750 Hardwood floors, full basement, recently renovated, new windows. Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups (washer and dryer available), Refrigerator, stove.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
College Hill
1 Unit Available
1974 Victoria Avenue
1974 Victoria Avenue, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
675 sqft
4 Unit multi-family home 12 month lease Deposit: $575 Pets on case by case, no vicious breeds Rental Requirements Household income must be 3X monthly rent $35 application fee per adult living in household. All adults must sign lease.

1 of 26

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Walnut Hills
1 Unit Available
1031 Highland Ave
1031 Highland Avenue, Dayton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1828 sqft
1031 Highland Ave Available 05/01/20 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage, AC and superb condition - Exquisitely updated and move in ready. Beautiful hardwood floors and tons of space.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Linden Heights
1 Unit Available
916 Linden Avenue
916 Linden Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
1110 sqft
916 Linden Avenue Available 04/03/20 916 Linden Ave 2BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Come see our Newly Renovated 2BR/1BA home located in Dayton.
City Guide for Centerville, OH

Welcome to Centerville! This small Ohio suburb has plenty to offer in small town charm and suburban amenities. Now let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and find the home of your dreams.

Centerville is located about ten miles south of Dayton, adjacent to the upscale suburb of Kettering. Because of its close proximity to Dayton and the Dayton Mall, you’ll find plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment options in the many chain stores, bars and restaurants located throughout the city.

Additionally, the historic city center, or the “Heart of Centerville,” is in the small downtown area and has a number of quaint old shops and restaurants, if you’re more into locally owned establishments with tons of character.

Centerville has great public schools and a fantastic library, with tons of community- and family-oriented activities. If you’re a young single moving to the area, don’t worry! Unlike many other upscale Dayton suburbs, Centerville’s got a decent community of young people who commute into the city for work.

If Centerville has one downfall, it’s that rents are pretty high for the region. Safety and amenities come with a high price tag, after all. However, with some time and effort you can occasionally find great cheap apartments in some of the farther-flung portions of town. Additionally, traffic can be a bit of a hassle during weekday rush hours into and out of Dayton.

If you’re looking for older homes in a highly walkable, quaint neighborhood, then the “Heart of Centerville” will be your bag. You can occasionally find adorable apartments for rent in this area in mixed-use buildings, old houses that have been converted to duplexes and the occasional rental home. Two bedrooms here generally range from $600 to $800.

Just east of the city center you’ll find some great new development in varied communities. To the northeast, there are tons of apartment rentals and complexes offering everything from studio apartments to two bedrooms. The larger complexes frequently offer amenities, including gyms, pools and clubhouses. To the southeast, past the large and well-regarded Centerville High School, you’ll find a more settled community with the occasional apartment rental and rental home available. Two bedrooms here generally range from $700 to $900 a month.

Northwest of the city center, you’ll find another pocket of new developments with nice amenities. Because of the proximity to the Dayton Mall, this area has tons of access to shopping and dining in the sprawl growing out of the mall area. Two bedrooms here are similarly priced to communities in the northwest of town.

With a great, diverse rental market, you can usually find furnished apartments for rent, as well as landlords and management companies that offer short-term lease options. Additionally, many apartment rentals are pet friendly, you may just have to pay a nominal pet deposit.

So welcome to Centerville! Enjoy all that this Dayton suburb has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Centerville, OH

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Centerville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

