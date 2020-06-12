24 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Canal Winchester, OH

/
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Brice
28 Units Available
The Commons at Canal Winchester
6300 Refugee Rd, Canal Winchester, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1271 sqft
Home is where your heart is—prepare to fall in love with The Commons at Canal Winchester. This picturesque apartment community with easy access to downtown Columbus offers a variety of great amenities.
Results within 1 mile of Canal Winchester
1 of 18
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
526 Yale Circle
526 Yale Circle, Pickerington, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1600 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Canal Winchester
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Winchester
17 Units Available
Bennington Pond
4261 Hamilton Square Blvd, Groveport, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1408 sqft
Enjoy comfortable luxury living at Bennington Pond! Our gorgeous apartment community—located in Groveport, OH—offers an amazing array of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:30pm
Independence Village
2 Units Available
Aurora Townhomes
6864 Gemstar Road, Reynoldsburg, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1236 sqft
Aurora Townhomes is the ideal luxury living environment! Our pet friendly community and local amenities make us a top tier community in Reynoldsburg, but our friendly and attentive staff place us above our competition.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
12038 Woodstock Avenue
12038 Woodstock Avenue, Fairfield County, OH
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shannon Green
1 Unit Available
5507 Village Grove Ln
5507 Village Grove Lane, Columbus, OH
5507 Village Grove Ln Available 08/17/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom home in The Meadows at Shannon Lakes in Canal Winchester!! - You don't want to miss this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home that boasts 2100 sq ft.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
Walnut Heights
1 Unit Available
2770 Beal Drive
2770 Beal Drive, Columbus, OH
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 17
Last updated June 8 at 05:42pm
Independence Village
1 Unit Available
2897 Liberty Bell Lane
2897 Liberty Bell Lane, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1587 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 20
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
Brice
1 Unit Available
6132 Kensington Glen Drive
6132 Kensington Glen Drive, Brice, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1233 sqft
Groveport schools 3 bed 2 bath one story home. Large living room with vaulted ceiling. Kitchen has lots of oak cabinets and new ss appliances, breakfast bar and dining area, goes into laundry room and then garage.
Results within 10 miles of Canal Winchester
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:07pm
Greenbriar Farm
107 Units Available
Mayfair Village II
3331 E Broad St, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$745
1239 sqft
Mayfair Apartments is located in east Columbus, OH and offers spacious and affordable one, two, and three bedroom townhomes and two bedroom garden apartment homes for rent.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 06:26pm
15 Units Available
Gateway Apartment Homes
3345 E 7th Ave, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$879
1222 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gateway Apartment Homes in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Madison Mills
1 Unit Available
2700 Millview Drive
2700 Millview Drive, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1294 sqft
Recently Updated Single Family home with 2 car garage, deck, shed, three seasons room with vaulted ceiling, and master bath.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14173 Cleveland Rd SW
14173 Cleveland Road Southwest, Pataskala, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Newly remodeled Kitchen, Large Double lot, fenced in yard. 2 Car garage. Master Bedroom downstairs, 2 Bedrooms and loft upstairs. Available July 1, 2020 (RLNE5849442)
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Marion Franklin
1 Unit Available
1631 Dewberry Rd.
1631 Dewberry Road, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$975
1128 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, South End,Rent to own $ Owner Financing Available...CALL 614-756-6959 For Details!!! - No banks, no hassles.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastmoor
1 Unit Available
972 S. Hampton Rd.
972 Hampton Road, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
864 sqft
Three bedroom FOR RENT - Welcome to 972 S Hampton Ave. This is a three bedroom house that was just completely remodeled renting for $1050.00.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
217 Wesley Dr
217 Wesley Drive, Pataskala, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Beautiful and quite 3 BR, 2.5 Bath, 1400 Sq. Ft newly built 2 story house with a large fenced in yard on a quiet cul-de-sac, large deck in back, mahogany color laminate flooring, carpeted bedrooms, 2-car attached garage, First floor laundry room.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Berwick
1 Unit Available
1146 S Roosevelt Avenue
1146 Roosevelt Avenue, Columbus, OH
Berwick home, well maintained with updates including a new kitchen. Lease for a year partially furnished. 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
1442 Hackworth Street
1442 Hackworth Street, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1750 sqft
Hamilton Schools Move in ready 3 bed 2.5 bath home. This home has hardwood floors in living, and bedrooms, fresh paint throughout, master bedroom with bath and walk in closet.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
4995 Dimson Drive South
4995 Dimson Drive South, Whitehall, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1270 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bath home! White cabinets and vinyl plank flooring in the kitchen and vinyl plank throughout most of the house.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Driving Park
1 Unit Available
718 Seymour Avenue
718 Seymour Avenue, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1267 sqft
Simply beautiful updated 2-story home offering 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Brand new SS appliances, flooring, light fixtures and freshly painted. Everything in this home is brand new and ready for you to move in.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Driving Park
1 Unit Available
1703 Kent Street
1703 Kent Street, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1250 sqft
Three bedrooms, one bath renovated in a duplex. Washer/dryer hookup, central air, large back yard. Updated brick duplex on a popular east side neighborhood of Driving Park. One unit is for rent.
1 of 25
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Shady Lane
1 Unit Available
1202 Huntly Dr.
1202 Huntly Drive, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
912 sqft
Nice 3bed 2bath ranch home in Shady Lane subdivision 43227 - Call for details 614-756-6959 - Owner Financing!!! ITINs accepted 3bedrooms 2bathrooms Ranch Full basement Buy for the same price as renting!! This home is ready for a new buyer
1 of 8
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Marion Franklin
1 Unit Available
3072 Huntington Drive
3072 Huntington Drive, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$989
864 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bth Ranch in Southfield area. Call 614-756-6959!!! - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bth Ranch in Southfield Call 614-756-6959!. Eat-in Kitchen, Newer hard wood floors, Spacious yard. Fridge Must have clean rental history for last 18 months.
1 of 9
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Marion Franklin
1 Unit Available
1639 Burley Dr.
1639 Burley Drive, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$795
896 sqft
3 BEDROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME - WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME. HERE IS THE RANCH YOU HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR! NO STEPS! THIS HOME HAS A LARGE BACK YARD, PATIO, LIVING ROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN, NEW KITCHEN AND 3 MODERATE SIZED BEDROOMS.
