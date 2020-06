Amenities

dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher Property Amenities parking

Spacious and unique home built in the mid 1800s with a large yard in the heart of the historic downtown Canal Winchester. Short walk to all the downtown charming restaurants and the local farmers market.

$1375.00/mo., $750.00 security deposit. Call Kristina at 614-634-0076. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.