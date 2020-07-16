Apartment List
46 Apartments for rent in Bridgetown, OH with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bridgetown renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Bridgetown North
4423 Bridgetown Road
4423 Bridgetown Road, Bridgetown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Over 2000 sq ft. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, living rm, dining rm, eat in kitchen w/washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors
Results within 1 mile of Bridgetown

1 of 19

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Cheviot
3609 Saint Martins Place - 4
3609 Saint Martins Place, Cheviot, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
1130 sqft
Here is a very spacious apartment with private laundry and storage lockers in the basement situated in a great neighborhood within the cheviot school district.
Results within 5 miles of Bridgetown

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Covedale
5141 Sumter Ave 2
5141 Sumter Avenue, Covedale, OH
1 Bedroom
$705
900 sqft
Large Bed 900 sq ft ON CUL DE SAC, QUITE AREA - Property Id: 245341 2 family 1bedroom 1 bath on cul de sac 2nd floor. could be a small 2 bed room. Walk in closet, pantry, central air and updated windows.

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
856 GILCREST
856 Gilcrest Lane, Hamilton County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
972 sqft
DElhi - WELL MAINTAINED BRICK RANCH ON CUL DE SAC - Nice and clean 3 bedroom 1.5 bath with eat in kitchen, hardwood floors, vinyl windows and glass block. (RLNE5899959)

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
South Cumminsville
3703 Cass Avenue,
3703 Cass Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
3703 Cass Ave 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
4491 Foley Road
4491 Foley Road, Hamilton County, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful & charming 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom on the 2nd floor of a 2 family home. Home boasts bright, sunny rooms adorned with original natural woodwork and hardwood floors.

1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Mount Airy
5851 Monfort Hills Avenue - 3
5851 Monfort Hills Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
650 sqft
Two bedroom one bath apartment on the second floor of a quiet, secured building in East White Oak. A $40 application fee is required for each applicant over the age of 18.

1 of 17

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Cheviot
3825 Kenker Place - 2
3825 Kenker Place, Cheviot, OH
2 Bedrooms
$875
861 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom on second floor of a 2 Family home. Bonus finished attic. Private entry. Large eat in kitchen features wood cabinets. Unit has hardwood floors throughout. Storage available in basement.
Results within 10 miles of Bridgetown
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
13 Units Available
Central Business District
Shillito
151 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,005
705 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,165
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1534 sqft
Close to the Central Business District and I-75. Townhomes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, a courtyard and three fitness rooms.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
6 Units Available
South Hills
Wright's Point
109 Wrights Point Dr, Fort Wright, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,166
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1038 sqft
A hilltop community just minutes away from downtown Cincinnati. One- and two-bedroom units with extra storage space, vaulted ceilings, and a private balcony or patio. Access to an outdoor hot tub and a gazebo.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 16 at 12:13 AM
63 Units Available
Central Business District
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,725
1353 sqft
Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
33 Units Available
Mount Auburn
One41 Wellington
141 Wellington Place, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,249
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1000 sqft
Welcome to One41 Wellington, the next level in contemporary, urban living. Designed with you in mind, One41 combines unique residential spaces, community amenities unlike any other, and a location right in the center of it all.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 16 at 12:29 AM
16 Units Available
Walnut Hills
Poste Apartments
739 East Mcmillan Street, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,045
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,767
1018 sqft
Located in the hilltop neighborhood of Walnut Hills, Poste is a mixed-use community of apartment homes and retail space.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 16 at 12:05 AM
11 Units Available
Central Business District
Encore Urban Living
716 Sycamore St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,815
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1456 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom units, this development offers floor-to-ceiling windows, designer kitchens, walk-in closets and an on-site fitness and yoga studio. Units also offer top-line appliances by brands like Wolf.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
19 Units Available
Mount Healthy Heights
The Parkton
2300 Waldenglen Cir, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$944
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated and located in the heart of Cincinnati, Ohio resides The Parkton. These freshly updated apartment homes and townhomes are in a prime locale with easy access to freeways and an excellent variety of great shopping and dining venues.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
12 Units Available
Taylors Landing
Monmouth Row Apartments
415 Monmouth St, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,239
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1024 sqft
Monmouth Row features luxury apartments in brick rowhouse-style apartments that blend with the historic architecture of the neighborhood. Apartments have upgraded kitchens and are near shopping and transportation.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
4 Units Available
Burlington
Sky Harbor Apartments
1735 Tanglewood Ct, Burlington, KY
1 Bedroom
$830
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1108 sqft
With plenty of one- and two-bedroom floor plans to choose from, you are sure to find the right fit. Apartment community features include a pool, fire pit, fitness center, dog park, community room, playground, basketball court, and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 16 at 12:18 AM
18 Units Available
Central Business District
Seven at Broadway
345 E 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,375
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1270 sqft
Convenient to downtown Cincinnati's entertainment and business districts. Luxury apartments with spectacular views situated atop an eight-story car park. Community offers social events and complimentary coffee. Property features biometric access for peace of mind.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
5 Units Available
Licking Riverside
Roebling Row
240 Greenup St, Covington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,336
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1331 sqft
Right by the Ohio River and a short walk from E 4th Street. Modern apartments include designer kitchen appliances, carpeting and walk-in closets. Community offers a sundeck with outdoor shower, a gym and a barbecue.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
8 Units Available
Central Business District
Lombardy Flats
322 West 4th Street, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
Come experience one of the most iconic apartment buildings in Cincinnati with incredible brand new modern details! These spacious apartments 10 to 12 foot ceilings, stunning brick accent walls, brand new kitchens, brand new bathrooms, central a/c
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
4 Units Available
Central Business District
The Biltmore
330 West 4th Street, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,120
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1150 sqft
Fully renovated apartments with stunning modern finishes! The Biltmore is an eight-story, Italianate style, apartment building constructed in 1881.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
97 Units Available
Dayton
Tapestry on the River
1065 Manhattan Blvd No. 1112, Dayton, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,275
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1409 sqft
The highly sought-after waterfront living location of Tapestry on the River awaits you! Tapestry on the River apartment homes is located on the Ohio River in Northern Kentucky's premier development Manhattan Harbour.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
1 Unit Available
East Walnut HIlls
2518 Moorman Ave
2518 Moorman Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
2518 Moorman Ave Apt 1 Available 08/07/20 Upcoming Renovated One Bedroom - (RLNE4283332)

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Lookout Heights
51 Morris Place
51 Morris Place, Fort Wright, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,495
700 sqft
Fully Furnished Apt W/Garage & All Utils Incl. - Property Id: 45056 Apartment is conveniently located to Downtown Cincinnati.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Bridgetown, OH

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bridgetown renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

