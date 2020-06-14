Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

66 Apartments for rent in Cheviot, OH with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cheviot renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, partic...

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Cheviot
1 Unit Available
3609 Saint Martins Place - 4
3609 Saint Martins Place, Cheviot, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
1130 sqft
Here is a very spacious apartment with private laundry and storage lockers in the basement situated in a great neighborhood within the cheviot school district.
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
3114 Roosevelt Avenue
3114 Roosevelt Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
616 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Westwood. Amenities included: central air/heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, storage, washer dryer, fenced yard, and detached garage. No utilities included. Pet friendly.

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Bridgetown North
1 Unit Available
4423 Bridgetown Road
4423 Bridgetown Road, Bridgetown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Over 2000 sq ft. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, living rm, dining rm, eat in kitchen w/washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Sedamsville
1 Unit Available
310 Fairbanks Ave 3
310 Fairbanks Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$525
500 sqft
Penthouse Studio Apt - Property Id: 297627 Nice spacious penthouse Studio Apt on the top floor of a 3 family bldg. Quiet secure building Tenant pays electric only. Owner pays heat. Move in ready Fridge and stove included.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Cumminsville
1 Unit Available
3703 Cass Avenue,
3703 Cass Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1100 sqft
3703 Cass Avenue, Available 06/19/20 3703 Cass Ave 2BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
East Price Hill
1 Unit Available
3050 Mickey Ave
3050 Mickey Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$550
Mickey Avenue Apts - Property Id: 213409 Nice 1BR for $550 and 2BR for $695 available located at 3050 Mickey Avenue in Price Hill Some equipped kitchens, mostly hardwood floors, large laundry room and two extra units that could be used for storage.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Lower Price Hill
1 Unit Available
2142 Hatmaker St
2142 Hatmaker Street, Cincinnati, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2512 sqft
Overflowing with Character - Beautiful 3-story home near the Incline District. This huge house has all the original woodwork, exposed brick, and great hard wood floors.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
College Hill
1 Unit Available
1198 West Way,
1198 West Way, Cincinnati, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1613 sqft
1198 West Way, Available 06/19/20 1198 West Way 4BR/2BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 4BR/2BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
4491 Foley Road
4491 Foley Road, Hamilton County, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful & charming 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom on the 2nd floor of a 2 family home. Home boasts bright, sunny rooms adorned with original natural woodwork and hardwood floors.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
North College Hill
1 Unit Available
1833 Sterling Ave
1833 Sterling Avenue, North College Hill, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1332 sqft
North College Hill near the playground - Cozy 4 BR/2A cape cod on quiet street. Fabulous neighbors, fenced in yard. Hardwood floors and basement are nice touches. WWW.WhamProperties.com for a FREE rental app. (RLNE3498508)

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
College Hill
1 Unit Available
5825 Glenview Avenue
5825 Glenview Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
6 Bedrooms
$2,700
Endless space with Victorian elegance! Features 6 large bedrooms, gleaming hardwood floors, updated kitchen w/granite counters & exposed brick, updated baths, 4 marble fireplaces and 2nd floor laundry room all on wooded 1.

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Mount Airy
1 Unit Available
4417 Colerain Avenue
4417 Colerain Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
1042 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bath with beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Full unfinished basement with W/D hookups. Tenant will pay all utilities. On the bus line. Owner is accepting assistance.

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Westwood
1 Unit Available
3144 Queen City Avenue - 1
3144 Queen City Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$650
675 sqft
Great 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment available in Westwood for immediate occupancy! This apartments features hardwood, fresh paint throughout, galley eat in kitchen with refrigerator, stove & oven, lots of closet space, and baseboard heating.

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
College Hill
1 Unit Available
1419 Ambrose Avenue
1419 Ambrose Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$700
Newly remodeled two family with each unit having brand new kitchen appliances, water heater, & heating. Gorgeous interior with awesome hardwood floors.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Central Business District
7 Units Available
Gramercy
155 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,127
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,137
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near to Fountain Square, this luxury apartment boasts outdoor kitchen, patio/balcony, extra storage space and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include on-site clubhouse, garage and a choice of three fitness rooms. Cat and dog friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Central Business District
11 Units Available
Shillito
151 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,321
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1534 sqft
Close to the Central Business District and I-75. Townhomes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, a courtyard and three fitness rooms.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Central Business District
7 Units Available
Groton
157 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,339
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,738
1212 sqft
This premiere location close to the Paul Brown Stadium features loft apartments with high ceilings and platform bedrooms. Enjoy garage parking and additional storage. Only a short distance from the Blue Wisp Jazz Club.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Central Business District
5 Units Available
Greenwich on the Park
120 Garfield Pl, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,030
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,252
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1171 sqft
Sleek apartments with spacious layouts and exquisite finishes. Located right in the Central Business District -- the heart of downtown Cincinnati. A short walk from Fountain Square, the Contemporary Arts Center, and numerous bars and restaurants.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Taylors Landing
12 Units Available
Monmouth Row Apartments
415 Monmouth St, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,310
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Monmouth Row features luxury apartments in brick rowhouse-style apartments that blend with the historic architecture of the neighborhood. Apartments have upgraded kitchens and are near shopping and transportation.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
South Hills
9 Units Available
Wright's Point
109 Wrights Point Dr, Fort Wright, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,216
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1038 sqft
A hilltop community just minutes away from downtown Cincinnati. One- and two-bedroom units with extra storage space, vaulted ceilings, and a private balcony or patio. Access to an outdoor hot tub and a gazebo.
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Walnut Hills
4 Units Available
Eden View Apartments
2217 Victory Parkway, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
Edenview Apartments are located in Walnut Hills, one of the city's oldest hilltop neighborhoods. These newly renovated art deco apartment buildings will transport you to the neighborhoods of Miami Beach (palm trees not included).
Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
Walnut Hills
20 Units Available
Poste Apartments
739 East Mcmillan Street, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,095
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1018 sqft
Located in the hilltop neighborhood of Walnut Hills, Poste is a mixed-use community of apartment homes and retail space.
Last updated June 14 at 01:03pm
$
Central Business District
60 Units Available
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1353 sqft
Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Mount Auburn
28 Units Available
One41 Wellington
141 Wellington Place, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,289
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1000 sqft
Welcome to One41 Wellington, the next level in contemporary, urban living. Designed with you in mind, One41 combines unique residential spaces, community amenities unlike any other, and a location right in the center of it all.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Cheviot, OH

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cheviot renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

