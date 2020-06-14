Apartment List
/
KY
/
burlington
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:26 PM

9 Apartments for rent in Burlington, KY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Burlington renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Burlington
8 Units Available
Sky Harbor Apartments
1735 Tanglewood Ct, Burlington, KY
1 Bedroom
$860
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1108 sqft
With plenty of one- and two-bedroom floor plans to choose from, you are sure to find the right fit. Apartment community features include a pool, fire pit, fitness center, dog park, community room, playground, basketball court, and more!
Results within 5 miles of Burlington
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Union
9 Units Available
Columns on Wetherington
1620 Corinthian Dr, Florence, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1362 sqft
Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, fireplace, washer and dryer, and stainless steel appliances. Upscale community amenities include car wash area, basketball court, 24-hour gym, playground, pool and putting green.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
3 Units Available
Weaver Farm
1001 Tamarack Cir, Florence, KY
2 Bedrooms
$979
825 sqft
Ideally located in a quiet setting convenient to I-75. Two-bedroom garden-style apartments with step-saving floor plans in a top-rated community with abundant green space. Residents have access to a gym and several laundry centers.
Results within 10 miles of Burlington

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Sedamsville
1 Unit Available
310 Fairbanks Ave 3
310 Fairbanks Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$525
500 sqft
Penthouse Studio Apt - Property Id: 297627 Nice spacious penthouse Studio Apt on the top floor of a 3 family bldg. Quiet secure building Tenant pays electric only. Owner pays heat. Move in ready Fridge and stove included.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
4491 Foley Road
4491 Foley Road, Hamilton County, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful & charming 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom on the 2nd floor of a 2 family home. Home boasts bright, sunny rooms adorned with original natural woodwork and hardwood floors.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
3114 Roosevelt Avenue
3114 Roosevelt Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
616 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Westwood. Amenities included: central air/heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, storage, washer dryer, fenced yard, and detached garage. No utilities included. Pet friendly.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Bridgetown North
1 Unit Available
4423 Bridgetown Road
4423 Bridgetown Road, Bridgetown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Over 2000 sq ft. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, living rm, dining rm, eat in kitchen w/washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Westwood
1 Unit Available
3144 Queen City Avenue - 1
3144 Queen City Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$650
675 sqft
Great 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment available in Westwood for immediate occupancy! This apartments features hardwood, fresh paint throughout, galley eat in kitchen with refrigerator, stove & oven, lots of closet space, and baseboard heating.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Cheviot
1 Unit Available
3609 Saint Martins Place - 4
3609 Saint Martins Place, Cheviot, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
1130 sqft
Here is a very spacious apartment with private laundry and storage lockers in the basement situated in a great neighborhood within the cheviot school district.
City Guide for Burlington, KY

The Burlington Antique Show, which is regularly held at the Boone County Fairgrounds, draws the Midwest's most enthusiastic collectors and traders. In this atmosphere, it's easy to see Burlington has an affection for well-crafted, beautiful objects. That attraction to unique things of high quality carries over to the way people live in this city.

Planes take off and land at nearby Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport. Barges float down the mighty Ohio River. Cars cruise along Burlington Pike. When you move here, this is the scene that will surround you each and every day. Living in Burlington, you are living in Northern Kentucky, where the Ohio River separates Ohio from Kentucky, an irregular line between the north and the south. This gives the town a rare and special environment that can't be found in other parts of America, and this is where Burlington thrives. Burlington gives you Southern hospitality with the city of Cincinnati at your doorstep. That's exactly what makes life fine and dandy for the 15,926 residents. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Burlington, KY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Burlington renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Burlington 1 BedroomsBurlington 2 BedroomsBurlington Apartments with Balcony
Burlington Apartments with GymBurlington Apartments with Parking
Burlington Apartments with PoolBurlington Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cincinnati, OHMiddletown, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KYCovington, KYLebanon, OHGeorgetown, KYOxford, OHWest Carrollton, OH
Blue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYMilford, OHForest Park, OHBeckett Ridge, OHDayton, KYForestville, OHLawrenceburg, INElsmere, KYKenwood, OHBellevue, KY
Cold Spring, KYFort Wright, KYSouth Lebanon, OHSouthgate, KYWoodlawn, OHWilder, KYFour Bridges, OHSharonville, OHBridgetown, OHTrenton, OHNorwood, OHGermantown, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Georgetown CollegeGateway Community and Technical College
Cincinnati State Technical and Community CollegeUniversity of Cincinnati-Main Campus
University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College