9 Apartments for rent in Burlington, KY with hardwood floors
The Burlington Antique Show, which is regularly held at the Boone County Fairgrounds, draws the Midwest's most enthusiastic collectors and traders. In this atmosphere, it's easy to see Burlington has an affection for well-crafted, beautiful objects. That attraction to unique things of high quality carries over to the way people live in this city.
Planes take off and land at nearby Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport. Barges float down the mighty Ohio River. Cars cruise along Burlington Pike. When you move here, this is the scene that will surround you each and every day. Living in Burlington, you are living in Northern Kentucky, where the Ohio River separates Ohio from Kentucky, an irregular line between the north and the south. This gives the town a rare and special environment that can't be found in other parts of America, and this is where Burlington thrives. Burlington gives you Southern hospitality with the city of Cincinnati at your doorstep. That's exactly what makes life fine and dandy for the 15,926 residents. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Burlington renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.