91 Apartments for rent in Fort Wright, KY with hardwood floors
1 of 27
1 of 11
1 of 20
1 of 10
1 of 11
1 of 26
1 of 15
1 of 47
1 of 58
1 of 47
1 of 46
1 of 37
1 of 33
1 of 39
1 of 28
1 of 9
1 of 18
1 of 11
1 of 14
1 of 16
1 of 9
1 of 31
1 of 6
1 of 33
The city of Fort Wright sits on hallowed ground. The city's location made it a strategically important spot for the Defense of Cincinnati. It was here that one of the Confederate surges into the north was held and pushed back.
Welcome to Fort Wright! Look at the might of the Ohio River. It is a symbol of the rhythm with which folks cruise through life here. Located in Kenton County, in northern Kentucky, Fort Wright is an exciting blend of the Midwest, North, and South. You'll experience it in the food, mannerisms, and sports. Home to 5,723 people, Fort Wright is within Cincinnati's large metropolitan region, but still has its own flavor. Yes, they eat Cincinnati chili, but who doesn't in this region? The city itself, with carefree residential streets, tranquil green space, happening dining spots, and more, is not empty-handed. Overall, Fort Wright is a solid choice within the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky metro region. Even folks on the north side of the river would agree. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fort Wright renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.