Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:26 PM

91 Apartments for rent in Fort Wright, KY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fort Wright renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
South Hills
9 Units Available
Wright's Point
109 Wrights Point Dr, Fort Wright, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,216
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1038 sqft
A hilltop community just minutes away from downtown Cincinnati. One- and two-bedroom units with extra storage space, vaulted ceilings, and a private balcony or patio. Access to an outdoor hot tub and a gazebo.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Lookout Heights
1 Unit Available
51 Morris Place
51 Morris Place, Fort Wright, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,495
700 sqft
Fully Furnished Apt W/Garage & All Utils Incl. - Property Id: 45056 Apartment is conveniently located to Downtown Cincinnati.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
South Hills
1 Unit Available
101 Kennedy - C
101 Kennedy Road, Fort Wright, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1800 sqft
Spacious Three (3) bdrm unit on First Floor. Large eat-in kitchen with Newer Black Appliances. Beautiful Hardwood floors thru-out. Newer Picture Windows in Every Room. Private Dining Area. Plenty of Closet Space. Equipped with Alarm System.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Wright

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Peaselburg
1 Unit Available
937 Highland Avenue
937 Highland Pike, Covington, KY
1 Bedroom
$725
Move-in ready! Beautiful well maintained 1 bedroom apartment conveniently located in Fort Wright with the bus stop right out front and just minutes to I-75. All updated, hardwood floors and freshly painted throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Wright
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
Walnut Hills
20 Units Available
Poste Apartments
739 East Mcmillan Street, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,095
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1018 sqft
Located in the hilltop neighborhood of Walnut Hills, Poste is a mixed-use community of apartment homes and retail space.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:03pm
$
Central Business District
60 Units Available
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1353 sqft
Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Mount Auburn
28 Units Available
One41 Wellington
141 Wellington Place, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,289
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1000 sqft
Welcome to One41 Wellington, the next level in contemporary, urban living. Designed with you in mind, One41 combines unique residential spaces, community amenities unlike any other, and a location right in the center of it all.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Central Business District
7 Units Available
Gramercy
155 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,129
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,137
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near to Fountain Square, this luxury apartment boasts outdoor kitchen, patio/balcony, extra storage space and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include on-site clubhouse, garage and a choice of three fitness rooms. Cat and dog friendly.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Central Business District
11 Units Available
Shillito
151 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,321
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,804
1534 sqft
Close to the Central Business District and I-75. Townhomes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, a courtyard and three fitness rooms.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Central Business District
7 Units Available
Groton
157 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,342
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1212 sqft
This premiere location close to the Paul Brown Stadium features loft apartments with high ceilings and platform bedrooms. Enjoy garage parking and additional storage. Only a short distance from the Blue Wisp Jazz Club.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Central Business District
5 Units Available
Greenwich on the Park
120 Garfield Pl, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,032
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,252
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1171 sqft
Sleek apartments with spacious layouts and exquisite finishes. Located right in the Central Business District -- the heart of downtown Cincinnati. A short walk from Fountain Square, the Contemporary Arts Center, and numerous bars and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Taylors Landing
12 Units Available
Monmouth Row Apartments
415 Monmouth St, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,306
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Monmouth Row features luxury apartments in brick rowhouse-style apartments that blend with the historic architecture of the neighborhood. Apartments have upgraded kitchens and are near shopping and transportation.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Dayton
121 Units Available
Tapestry on the River
1065 Manhattan Blvd No. 1112, Dayton, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,240
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1409 sqft
The highly sought-after waterfront living location of Tapestry on the River awaits you! Tapestry on the River apartment homes is located on the Ohio River in Northern Kentucky's premier development Manhattan Harbour.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Licking Riverside
7 Units Available
Roebling Row
240 Greenup St, Covington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,418
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1331 sqft
Right by the Ohio River and a short walk from E 4th Street. Modern apartments include designer kitchen appliances, carpeting and walk-in closets. Community offers a sundeck with outdoor shower, a gym and a barbecue.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Dayton
5 Units Available
Schoolhouse Flats
208 8th Ave, Dayton, KY
1 Bedroom
$869
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1025 sqft
Located in a former school building within walking distance to the shops in Bellevue. Apartments feature soaring ceilings and ample living space. Select apartments boast spectacular Ohio River and Downtown Cincinnati views.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Sedamsville
1 Unit Available
310 Fairbanks Ave 3
310 Fairbanks Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$525
500 sqft
Penthouse Studio Apt - Property Id: 297627 Nice spacious penthouse Studio Apt on the top floor of a 3 family bldg. Quiet secure building Tenant pays electric only. Owner pays heat. Move in ready Fridge and stove included.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South End
1 Unit Available
1410 Alexandria Pike
1410 Alexandria Pike, Fort Thomas, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
2 bed 2 bath with washer/dryer hookup in Ft Thomas - Property Id: 117067 *DO NOT APPLY THROUGH TURBO TENANT https://www.youtube.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
East-Central District
1 Unit Available
645 Highland Avenue
645 Highland Avenue, Fort Thomas, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
TWO BEDROOM! *DO NOT APPLY THROUGH TURBO TENANT - Property Id: 117688 'the Kensington' There are also garages with automatic openers if covered and private parking is desired. There is onsite laundry with coin operated washers and dryers.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South End
1 Unit Available
831 S Grand Ave
831 South Grand Avenue, Fort Thomas, KY
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
2 bedroom at the Grandeur - Property Id: 147969 These buildings were completely gutted and renovated in the summer of 2015.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South End
1 Unit Available
44 Holly Woods Drive
44 Holly Woods Drive, Fort Thomas, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
The Astaire - Property Id: 192852 the Astire' is a 10 unit building that has been fully updated located in Fort Thomas. The Astire has everything you're looking for in a 2 bedroom. Free street parking and spots on side of the building.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Mainstrasse
1 Unit Available
723 Bakewell St
723 Bakewell Street, Covington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
You'll love the Cov! - Property Id: 130729 Welcome to the Dresden'. You'll love this gorgeous renovated community in the heart of Mainstrasse! Laundry room with coin-operated laundry, free street parking.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
CUF
1 Unit Available
2549 Vestry St.
2549 Vestry Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$3,300
2549 Vestry St.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
East Price Hill
1 Unit Available
3050 Mickey Ave
3050 Mickey Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$550
Mickey Avenue Apts - Property Id: 213409 Nice 1BR for $550 and 2BR for $695 available located at 3050 Mickey Avenue in Price Hill Some equipped kitchens, mostly hardwood floors, large laundry room and two extra units that could be used for storage.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Lower Price Hill
1 Unit Available
2142 Hatmaker St
2142 Hatmaker Street, Cincinnati, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2512 sqft
Overflowing with Character - Beautiful 3-story home near the Incline District. This huge house has all the original woodwork, exposed brick, and great hard wood floors.
City Guide for Fort Wright, KY

The city of Fort Wright sits on hallowed ground. The city's location made it a strategically important spot for the Defense of Cincinnati. It was here that one of the Confederate surges into the north was held and pushed back.

Welcome to Fort Wright! Look at the might of the Ohio River. It is a symbol of the rhythm with which folks cruise through life here. Located in Kenton County, in northern Kentucky, Fort Wright is an exciting blend of the Midwest, North, and South. You'll experience it in the food, mannerisms, and sports. Home to 5,723 people, Fort Wright is within Cincinnati's large metropolitan region, but still has its own flavor. Yes, they eat Cincinnati chili, but who doesn't in this region? The city itself, with carefree residential streets, tranquil green space, happening dining spots, and more, is not empty-handed. Overall, Fort Wright is a solid choice within the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky metro region. Even folks on the north side of the river would agree. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Fort Wright, KY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fort Wright renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

