studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 AM
11 Studio Apartments for rent in Blue Ash, OH
$
121 Units Available
Blue Ash
The Approach at Summit Park
10250 Gateway Pl, Blue Ash, OH
Studio
$1,190
595 sqft
Coming Spring 2020 to the Blue Ash neighborhood of Cincinnati, we present to you, The Approach at Summit Park.
Results within 1 mile of Blue Ash
1 Unit Available
Deer Park
8457 Vorhees Lane
8457 Vorhees Lane, Rossmoyne, OH
Studio
$1,395
Lots of character and charm greets you in this home with refinished hardwoods , updated bath, large fenced rear yard and glass block windows. Attached carport,screened in front porch.
Results within 5 miles of Blue Ash
9 Units Available
Madisonville
Centennial Station
4209 Erie Ave, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,185
610 sqft
Large pet-friendly apartments sandwiched between Hyde Park and Oakley in Cincinnati's Red Bank Corridor, close to major employers and cultural attractions. Rooms are fiber-optic internet ready. Basketball court, golf swing studio and 24-hour fitness center.
8 Units Available
Pleasant Ridge
Cincinnati Premier Living
3163 Woodford Road, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$629
326 sqft
Same Great Ownership, Brand New Management! Unconventional Apartment LivingWelcome to Cincinnati Premier Living, an eclectic collection of boutique apartment buildings in Pleasant Ridge, Hyde Park, Norwood, and Mt. Lookout.
20 Units Available
Hartwell
Williamsburg of Cincinnati
200 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$700
536 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Results within 10 miles of Blue Ash
29 Units Available
Springs at Liberty Township
7181 Liberty Centre Dr, Wetherington, OH
Studio
$938
591 sqft
Springs at Liberty Township are luxury, pet-friendly apartments with all the upgrades: wood-look flooring, granite countertops, thoughtful floor plans and stainless kitchen appliances. Complex is convenient to I-75.
29 Units Available
Olde West Chester
Springs at West Chester
9050 West Chester, Olde West Chester, OH
Studio
$1,037
525 sqft
Springs at West Chester are luxury apartments with manicured landscaping and private, townhome-style entrances. A swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center allow for an active lifestyle.
Contact for Availability
Oakley
The Boulevard at Oakley Station
3225 Oakley Station Blvd, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,200
682 sqft
Cosmopolitan apartments near I-71 in very walkable area. Open floor plans with hardwood floors. Stainless steel apartments and air conditioning. Community has private yoga studio and bocce court.
4 Units Available
Hyde Park
Hyde Park Terrace
2645 Erie Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$750
330 sqft
Hyde Park Terrace is a multi-use building in the heart of Hyde Park Square. The building house well-known Cock & Bull, Khakis and Peek of Chic.
1 Unit Available
Norwood
4033 Edwards Road - 6
4033 Edwards Road, Norwood, OH
Studio
$695
495 sqft
Located in the heart of Rookwood Exchange, this 3rd-floor apartment offers modern amenities integrated with vintage charm. Beautifully refurbished hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and bath. Water, trash, and sewer included. Avail July 8th.
1 Unit Available
Elmwood Place
6013 Vine Street - 2F
6013 Vine Street, Elmwood Place, OH
Studio
$575
675 sqft
CUTE EFFICIENCY ABOVE RETAIL. THIS PROPERTY HAS BEEN RECENTLY RENOVATED. RENT INCLUDES WATER. PET FRIENDLY WITH PET FEES. WINDOW UNIT AIR CONDITIONING.
