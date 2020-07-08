All apartments in Blue Ash
Find more places like 4330 Villa Drive - 3, Unit 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Ash, OH
/
4330 Villa Drive - 3, Unit 3
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:17 AM

4330 Villa Drive - 3, Unit 3

4330 Villa Drive · (513) 855-8444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Blue Ash
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4330 Villa Drive, Blue Ash, OH 45242
Blue Ash

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Apartment in excellent condition with brand new: windows, laminate wood flooring, carpet, painted throughout, bathrooms w/vanities. Private patio., pool/clubhouse. Close to Blue Ash Recreational Center & Summit Park, golf course, shopping (Kroger, Target, Kohl's), restaurants, interstate highways. Owner pays for trash and water. Tenant responsible for electricity.
Apartment in excellent condition with brand new: windows, laminate wood flooring, carpet, painted throughout, bathrooms w/vanities. Private patio., pool/clubhouse. Close to Blue Ash Recreational Center & Summit Park, golf course, shopping (Kroger, Target, Kohl's), restaurants, interstate highways. Owner pays for trash and water. Tenant responsible for electricity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4330 Villa Drive - 3, Unit 3 have any available units?
4330 Villa Drive - 3, Unit 3 has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4330 Villa Drive - 3, Unit 3 have?
Some of 4330 Villa Drive - 3, Unit 3's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4330 Villa Drive - 3, Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
4330 Villa Drive - 3, Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4330 Villa Drive - 3, Unit 3 pet-friendly?
No, 4330 Villa Drive - 3, Unit 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blue Ash.
Does 4330 Villa Drive - 3, Unit 3 offer parking?
No, 4330 Villa Drive - 3, Unit 3 does not offer parking.
Does 4330 Villa Drive - 3, Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4330 Villa Drive - 3, Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4330 Villa Drive - 3, Unit 3 have a pool?
Yes, 4330 Villa Drive - 3, Unit 3 has a pool.
Does 4330 Villa Drive - 3, Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 4330 Villa Drive - 3, Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4330 Villa Drive - 3, Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4330 Villa Drive - 3, Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4330 Villa Drive - 3, Unit 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4330 Villa Drive - 3, Unit 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4330 Villa Drive - 3, Unit 3?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Altitude at Blue Ash
4870 Hunt Rd
Blue Ash, OH 45242
49Hundred
4900 Hunt Rd
Blue Ash, OH 45242
The Approach at Summit Park
10250 Gateway Pl
Blue Ash, OH 45242

Similar Pages

Blue Ash 2 BedroomsBlue Ash 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Blue Ash Apartments with BalconiesBlue Ash Apartments with Gyms
Blue Ash Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHBeavercreek, OHMiddletown, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHFlorence, KYMiamisburg, OHKettering, OHOxford, OHCovington, KY
Lebanon, OHWest Carrollton, OHLoveland, OHBurlington, KYNewport, KYIndependence, KYMilford, OHForest Park, OHBeckett Ridge, OHErlanger, KYSpringboro, OHFranklin, OH
Dayton, KYForestville, OHKenwood, OHBellevue, KYCold Spring, KYFort Wright, KYLawrenceburg, INSouth Lebanon, OHSouthgate, KYWoodlawn, OHWilder, KYFour Bridges, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash CollegeGateway Community and Technical College
Cincinnati State Technical and Community CollegeUniversity of Cincinnati-Main Campus
University of Dayton
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity